Doubles w/ The Danimal

by · March 21, 2017

Saturdays

7 PM – 9 PM

2 songs from each artist!

Expect to Hear:

Glass Animals, Vampire Weekend, Passion Pit, Artic Monkeys, The Strokes
<>

Get to know your DJ!

Real name: Dan Smith

Dan’s Top 5

5 Vampire Weekend – Modern Vampires of the City
4 Crying – Beyond the Fleeting Gales
3 Portugal the Man – Evil Friends
2 Glass Animals – Zaba
1 Chance the Rapper – Acid Rap

A conversation with The Danimal

Favorite Artist?

Chance the Rapper

Fictional world you’d like to live in?

Advenure Time

Celebrity Crush?

Ariana Grande

If you were a superhero (or villain), what would your name be?

The Danimal

Do amusement parks amuse you?

Yeah boi

