|
Doubles w/ The Danimal
with The Danimal
|
Saturdays
7 PM – 9 PM
|
2 songs from each artist!
|
Expect to Hear:
Glass Animals, Vampire Weekend, Passion Pit, Artic Monkeys, The Strokes
|
<>
Get to know your DJ!
Real name: Dan Smith
|
Dan’s Top 5
|
A conversation with The Danimal
Favorite Artist?
Chance the Rapper
Fictional world you’d like to live in?
Advenure Time
Celebrity Crush?
Ariana Grande
If you were a superhero (or villain), what would your name be?
The Danimal
Do amusement parks amuse you?
Yeah boi