TGINP w/ DJ Nat Pat

A conversation with Nat Pat Favorite Artist? The Shins Fictional world you’d like to live in? Fillony Celebrity Crush? Rashida Jones If you were a superhero (or villain), what would your name be? The Nat Bastard Do amusement parks amuse you? Yes Movie or TV show with the best score or soundtrack you’ve ever heard? Suits TV or movies? Westworld, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Where do you want to live? Pitsburgh Most random thing you’ve watched on Netflix (or YouTube)? David Blaine What’s on your bucket list? Drive a large truck through the Icelandic Tundra to bathe in a natural hotspring