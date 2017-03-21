TGINP w/ DJ Nat Pat

|
TGINP
with DJ Nat PAt
Fridays
10 AM – 12 PM
A killer way to kick off our Friday music programming. An eclectic mix o f great music to kick off the best day of the week.
Expect to Hear:
Broken Bells, The Shins, Local Natives, Yeasayer, Iron & Wine
Get to know your DJ!
Real name: Nathaniel Patton
Nat Pat’s Top 5
A conversation with Nat Pat
Favorite Artist?
The Shins
Fictional world you’d like to live in?
Fillony
Celebrity Crush?
Rashida Jones
If you were a superhero (or villain), what would your name be?
The Nat Bastard
Do amusement parks amuse you?
Yes
Movie or TV show with the best score or soundtrack you’ve ever heard?
Suits
TV or movies?
Westworld, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia
Where do you want to live?
Pitsburgh
Most random thing you’ve watched on Netflix (or YouTube)?
David Blaine
What’s on your bucket list?
Drive a large truck through the Icelandic Tundra to bathe in a natural hotspring