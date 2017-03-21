TGINP w/ DJ Nat Pat

by · March 21, 2017

TGINP

with DJ Nat PAt

Fridays

10 AM – 12 PM

A killer way to kick off our Friday music programming. An eclectic mix o f great music to kick off the best day of the week.

Expect to Hear:

Broken Bells, The Shins, Local Natives, Yeasayer, Iron & Wine
<>

Get to know your DJ!

Real name: Nathaniel Patton

Nat Pat’s Top 5

5 Hozier – Hozier
4 Childish Gambino – “Awaken, My Love!”
3 Local Natives – Sunlit Youth
2 Postal Service – Give Up
1 The Shins – Wincing the Night Away

A conversation with Nat Pat

Favorite Artist?

The Shins

Fictional world you’d like to live in?

Fillony

Celebrity Crush?

Rashida Jones

If you were a superhero (or villain), what would your name be?

The Nat Bastard

Do amusement parks amuse you?

Yes

Movie or TV show with the best score or soundtrack you’ve ever heard?

Suits

TV or movies?

Westworld, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia

Where do you want to live?

Pitsburgh

Most random thing you’ve watched on Netflix (or YouTube)?

David Blaine

What’s on your bucket list?

Drive a large truck through the Icelandic Tundra to bathe in a natural hotspring

