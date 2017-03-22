Full Court Press: Sweet Sixteen

Josh Rothenberg, Zach Harris, and Arthur Muller are back to recap the first week of the madness. They also breakdown the up coming Sweet Sixteen match-ups, and give their updated Final Four predictions.
➊ Homeshake Fresh Air
➋ Priests Nothing Feels Natural
➌ Xiu Xiu Forget
➍ Cloud Nothings Life Without Sound
➎ Foxygen Hang
➏ Ron Gallo Heavy Meta
➐ The Orwells Terrible Human Beings
➑ King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Flying Microtonal Banana
➒ Ty Segall Ty Segall (2017)
➓ Run the Jewels Run the Jewels 3
