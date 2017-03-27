Amateur Hour w/ DJ Sherman + DJ Peoplesoft

by · March 27, 2017

Amateur Hour

with DJ Sherman + DJ Peabody

Tuesdays

5 PM – 7 PM

This is a combo talk/advice/music show where we will push the limits of creative expression and engage in music, interesting, and comical discussions.

Expect to Hear:

Twin Peaks, Chance the Rapper, A Tribe Called Quest, Toro y Moi, Dads
<>

Get to know your DJ!

Real name: Megan Cimmerer

Megan’s Top 5

5 Danny Brown – XXX
4 Chicano Batman – Cycles of Existential Rhyme
3 Toro y Moi – June 2009
2 Charlie Brand – Monsoons
1 Radiator Hospital – Something Wild

A conversation with DJ Sherman

Favorite Artist?

Toro y Moi

Fictional world you’d like to live in?

Pokemon

Celebrity Crush?

Mac Demarco

If you were a superhero (or villain), what would your name be?

HURRICANE CIMMERER

Do amusement parks amuse you?

people watching tho

Movie or show with the best score or soundtrack you’ve ever heard?

Rick and Morty

TV or movies?

cartoons

Where do you want to live?

city or farm, nothing in between

Most random thing you’ve watched on Netflix or YouTube?

noobdaddy (YouTube)

What’s on your bucket list?

sell artwork or at least be recognized
<>

Get to know your DJ!

Real name: Stu Lewis

Stu’s Top 5

5 Algernon Cadwallader – Some Kind of Cadwallader
4 Simon & Garfunkle – Bookends
3 The Underachievers – Indigoism
2 Cigarettes After Sex- Cigarettes After Sex
1 Schoolboy Q – Oxymoron

A conversation with DJ Peoplesoft

Favorite Artist?

myself

Fictional world you’d like to live in?

Pokemon

Celebrity Crush?

Dej Loaf

If you were a superhero (or villain), what would your name be?

I am the Damsel in Distress

Do amusement parks amuse you?

neh

Movie or show with the best score or soundtrack you’ve ever heard?

SLC Punk!

TV or movies?

we can talk

Where do you want to live?

Da Burgh is cool but winter is not

Most random thing you’ve watched on Netflix or YouTube?

hot nickle ball videos

What’s on your bucket list?

building a bench out of a tree I grew

