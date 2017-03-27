Amateur Hour w/ DJ Sherman + DJ Peoplesoft

|
Amateur Hour
with DJ Sherman + DJ Peabody
Tuesdays
5 PM – 7 PM
This is a combo talk/advice/music show where we will push the limits of creative expression and engage in music, interesting, and comical discussions.
Expect to Hear:
Twin Peaks, Chance the Rapper, A Tribe Called Quest, Toro y Moi, Dads
Get to know your DJ!
Real name: Megan Cimmerer
Megan’s Top 5
A conversation with DJ Sherman
Favorite Artist?
Toro y Moi
Fictional world you’d like to live in?
Pokemon
Celebrity Crush?
Mac Demarco
If you were a superhero (or villain), what would your name be?
HURRICANE CIMMERER
Do amusement parks amuse you?
people watching tho
Movie or show with the best score or soundtrack you’ve ever heard?
Rick and Morty
TV or movies?
cartoons
Where do you want to live?
city or farm, nothing in between
Most random thing you’ve watched on Netflix or YouTube?
noobdaddy (YouTube)
What’s on your bucket list?
sell artwork or at least be recognized
Get to know your DJ!
Real name: Stu Lewis
Stu’s Top 5
A conversation with DJ Peoplesoft
Favorite Artist?
myself
Fictional world you’d like to live in?
Pokemon
Celebrity Crush?
Dej Loaf
If you were a superhero (or villain), what would your name be?
I am the Damsel in Distress
Do amusement parks amuse you?
neh
Movie or show with the best score or soundtrack you’ve ever heard?
SLC Punk!
TV or movies?
we can talk
Where do you want to live?
Da Burgh is cool but winter is not
Most random thing you’ve watched on Netflix or YouTube?
hot nickle ball videos
What’s on your bucket list?
building a bench out of a tree I grew