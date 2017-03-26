Alumni Spotlight: CJ Malm

A conversation with CJ What was your role at WPTS? Web Director / DJ / News Reporter Why did you love WPTS? It was a job, a club, a hobby, and a working classroom all rolled into one! What’s your favorite WPTS memory (or memories)? If I had to

pick just one… I was sent to give the weather forecast from on board a carnival ride during Fall Fest. While I was LIVE on the air, my pants snagged on a bolt on the ride seat… and split WIDE open. Not only did I have to walk half a block from the ride to the front door of the student union – I had to call my girlfriend for a ride home so I wouldn’t have to take a PAT bus! Needless to say… the on air banter was pretty priceless… Lastly what’s your current hometown/profession? Current Hometown: Pittsburgh, PA

Profession: News Reporter / Anchor / Producer at WJPA-FM, Washington, PA