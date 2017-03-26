Alumni Spotlight: CJ Malm

It was a job, a club, a hobby, and a working classroom all rolled into one!
What’s your favorite WPTS memory (or memories)?
If I had to
pick just one… I was sent to give the weather forecast from on board a carnival ride during Fall Fest. While I was LIVE on the air, my pants snagged on a bolt on the ride seat… and split WIDE open. Not only did I have to walk half a block from the ride to the front door of the student union – I had to call my girlfriend for a ride home so I wouldn’t have to take a PAT bus! Needless to say… the on air banter was pretty priceless…
Lastly what’s your current hometown/profession?
Current Hometown: Pittsburgh, PA
Profession: News Reporter / Anchor / Producer at WJPA-FM, Washington, PA
➊ Homeshake Fresh Air
➋ Priests Nothing Feels Natural
➌ Xiu Xiu Forget
➍ Cloud Nothings Life Without Sound
➎ Foxygen Hang
➏ Ron Gallo Heavy Meta
➐ The Orwells Terrible Human Beings
➑ King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Flying Microtonal Banana
➒ Ty Segall Ty Segall (2017)
➓ Run the Jewels Run the Jewels 3
