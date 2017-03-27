|
Alumni Spotlight
Thomas Visco
Time at WPTS
2010 – 2013
A conversation with Thomas
What was your role at WPTS?
News Director, Dope Disk Jockey
Why did you love WPTS?
WPTS was one of the few places on campus that truly felt student-lead, student-driven, and student-oriented. During my years, dozens of student-sourced projects, many conceived in front of the board while playing dope jams, grew from infantile ideas to successful projects. Bringing these projects to life remain some of my fondest memories from my time at Pitt.
What’s your favorite WPTS memory (or memories)?
In 2012, WPTS hosted the first ever
Lastly what’s your current hometown/profession?
Since graduation, I’ve lived in Austin, Texas, where I founded Glasshouse Policy, a nonprofit, nonpartisan crowdsourced think tank.