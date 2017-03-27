Alumni Spotlight: Andrew Gretchko

A conversation with Andrew What was your role at WPTS? Programming Director Why did you love WPTS? WPTS provided me with a place to learn and grow, allowing me to chart my own course and create something all my own. I specifically enjoyed the freedom to carve out my own niche in Pittsburgh’s hip-hop scene, which WPTS afforded to me via my weekly show. What’s your favorite WPTS memory (or memories)? Interviewing rapper G-Eazy who would then go on to be my client at my first job after college. Trash talking NBA players on a weekly basketball show with a number of friends. Lastly what’s your current hometown/profession? New York, New York Public Relations Manager at Master & Dynamic, Freelance writer at www.hiphopdx.com