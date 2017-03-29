Monkey & Goat w/ DJ CJ & DJ Goat

|
Monkey & Goat
with DJ CJ & DJ Goat
|
Tuesdays
5 PM – 7 PM
|
A monkey & goat may not be the most likely of animal pairings but it is through he power of music. Every week hese mammals will bring you songs sure to surprise & excite.
|
Expect to Hear:
Weezer, Neutral Milk Hotel, The Mountain Goats, Modern Baseball, Carseat Headrest, Smashing Pumpkins, Fleet Foxes, Gorillaz
|
<>
Get to know your DJ!
Real name: Thomas Troyan
|
Thomas’ Top 5
|
A conversation with DJ Goat
Favorite Artist?
The Mountain Goats
Fictional world you’d like to live in?
Pokemon
Celebrity Crush?
Angel Olsen
Do amusement parks amuse you?
Yes (Kennywood is great)
Movie or show with the best score or soundtrack you’ve ever heard?
The Social Network
TV or movies?
The Social Network, O Brother Where At Thou
Where do you want to live?
Netherlands
Most random thing you’ve watched on Netflix or YouTube?
Desiigner – Addams Family Freestyle
What’s on your bucket list?
travel Europe
|
<>
Get to know your DJ!
Real name: CJ Stephan
|
CJ’s Top 5
|
A conversation with DJ Monkey
Favorite Artist?
Weezer
Fictional world you’d like to live in?
Pokeworld
Celebrity Crush?
Alana Blanchard
If you were a superhero (or villain), what would your name be?
Madvillain
Do amusement parks amuse you?
yes
Movie or show with the best score or soundtrack you’ve ever heard?
Our Vinyl Weighs a Ton
TV or movies?
Napolean Dynamite
Where do you want to live?
Iceland
Most random thing you’ve watched on Netflix or YouTube?
Lil B, Believe in Earth: A Very Rare & Based Experience
What’s on your bucket list?
skydiving
If you were a superhero (or villain), what would your name be?
Madvillain