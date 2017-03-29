Monkey & Goat w/ DJ CJ & DJ Goat

A conversation with DJ Goat Favorite Artist? The Mountain Goats Fictional world you’d like to live in? Pokemon Celebrity Crush? Angel Olsen Do amusement parks amuse you? Yes (Kennywood is great) Movie or show with the best score or soundtrack you’ve ever heard? The Social Network TV or movies? The Social Network, O Brother Where At Thou Where do you want to live? Netherlands Most random thing you’ve watched on Netflix or YouTube? Desiigner – Addams Family Freestyle What’s on your bucket list? travel Europe