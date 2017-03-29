Monkey & Goat w/ DJ CJ & DJ Goat

by · March 29, 2017

Monkey & Goat

with DJ CJ & DJ Goat

Tuesdays

5 PM – 7 PM

A monkey & goat may not be the most likely of animal pairings but it is through he power of music. Every week hese mammals will bring you songs sure to surprise & excite.

Expect to Hear:

Weezer, Neutral Milk Hotel, The Mountain Goats, Modern Baseball, Carseat Headrest, Smashing Pumpkins, Fleet Foxes, Gorillaz
<>

Get to know your DJ!

Real name: Thomas Troyan

Thomas’ Top 5

5 The Flaming Lips – Soft Bulletin
4 The Pixies – Doolittle
3 Weezer – Weezer (Blue Album)
2 Neutral Milk Hotel – In the Aeroplane Over the Sea
1 The Mountain Goats – All Hail West Texas

A conversation with DJ Goat

Favorite Artist?

The Mountain Goats

Fictional world you’d like to live in?

Pokemon

Celebrity Crush?

Angel Olsen

Do amusement parks amuse you?

Yes (Kennywood is great)

Movie or show with the best score or soundtrack you’ve ever heard?

The Social Network

TV or movies?

The Social Network, O Brother Where At Thou

Where do you want to live?

Netherlands

Most random thing you’ve watched on Netflix or YouTube?

Desiigner – Addams Family Freestyle

What’s on your bucket list?

travel Europe
<>

Get to know your DJ!

Real name: CJ Stephan

CJ’s Top 5

5 J Dilla – Donuts
4 The Smashing Pumpkins – Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness
3 Radiohead – Kid A
2 Madvillain – Madvillainy
1 Weezer – Weezer (Blue Album)

A conversation with DJ Monkey

Favorite Artist?

Weezer

Fictional world you’d like to live in?

Pokeworld

Celebrity Crush?

Alana Blanchard

If you were a superhero (or villain), what would your name be?

Madvillain

Do amusement parks amuse you?

yes

Movie or show with the best score or soundtrack you’ve ever heard?

Our Vinyl Weighs a Ton

TV or movies?

Napolean Dynamite

Where do you want to live?

Iceland

Most random thing you’ve watched on Netflix or YouTube?

Lil B, Believe in Earth: A Very Rare & Based Experience

What’s on your bucket list?

skydiving

