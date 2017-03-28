Pick N Roll 3/28/17

Arthur Mueller, Luke Olander, and Cale Berger discuss the week’s happenings in the NBA, including the Celtics’ rise, the Cavs’ underperformance, shoutouts of the week, and more.
WPTS Top 10
➊ Homeshake Fresh Air
➋ Priests Nothing Feels Natural
➌ Xiu Xiu Forget
➍ Cloud Nothings Life Without Sound
➎ Foxygen Hang
➏ Ron Gallo Heavy Meta
➐ The Orwells Terrible Human Beings
➑ King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Flying Microtonal Banana
➒ Ty Segall Ty Segall (2017)
➓ Run the Jewels Run the Jewels 3
