The Swing’s the Thing w/ DJ Sean

A conversation with Sean Favorite Artist? Gustav Klimt TV or movies? classic movies Do amusement parks amuse you? Not really 🙁 Movie or TV show with the best score or soundtrack you’ve ever heard? House of Cards & Mr. Robot Where do you want to live? New York City Most random thing you’ve watched on Netflix (or YouTube)? Romanian political documentaries What’s on your bucket list? hug Joe Biden Fictional world you’d like to live in? Westworld