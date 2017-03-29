The Swing’s the Thing w/ DJ Sean

by · March 29, 2017

The Swing’s the Thing

with DJ Sean

Fridays

9 PM – 11 PM

You” hear a mix of contemporary and classic jazz. Everything from Miles Davis to SNarky Puppy. Experience the history of a quintessential American genre and listen to how it continues to evolve.

Expect to Hear:

John Coltrane, BADBADNOTGOOD, Miles Davis, Thelonious Monk, Herbie Hancock, Snarky Puppy, Moon Hooch

<>

Get to know your DJ!

Real name: Sean Bailey
: @theonesean | : @theonesean

Sean’s Top 5

5 Belle and Sebastian – Girls in Peacetime Want to Dance
4 Neil Young – Live At Massey Hall
3 Steely Dan – Aja
2 Snarky Puppy – Culcha Vulcha
1 John Coltrane – A Love Supreme

A conversation with Sean

Favorite Artist?

Gustav Klimt

TV or movies?

classic movies

Do amusement parks amuse you?

Not really 🙁

Movie or TV show with the best score or soundtrack you’ve ever heard?

House of Cards & Mr. Robot

Where do you want to live?

New York City

Most random thing you’ve watched on Netflix (or YouTube)?

Romanian political documentaries

What’s on your bucket list?

hug Joe Biden

Fictional world you’d like to live in?

Westworld

