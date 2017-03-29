The Swing’s the Thing w/ DJ Sean

|
The Swing’s the Thing
with DJ Sean
Fridays
9 PM – 11 PM
You” hear a mix of contemporary and classic jazz. Everything from Miles Davis to SNarky Puppy. Experience the history of a quintessential American genre and listen to how it continues to evolve.
Expect to Hear:
John Coltrane, BADBADNOTGOOD, Miles Davis, Thelonious Monk, Herbie Hancock, Snarky Puppy, Moon Hooch
Get to know your DJ!
Real name: Sean Bailey
Sean’s Top 5
A conversation with Sean
Favorite Artist?
Gustav Klimt
TV or movies?
classic movies
Do amusement parks amuse you?
Not really 🙁
Movie or TV show with the best score or soundtrack you’ve ever heard?
House of Cards & Mr. Robot
Where do you want to live?
New York City
Most random thing you’ve watched on Netflix (or YouTube)?
Romanian political documentaries
What’s on your bucket list?
hug Joe Biden
Fictional world you’d like to live in?
Westworld