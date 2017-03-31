The Summer 2017 Show Application Is Here!

We’re a loving group here at WPTS, which is why we open up our doors to both students and community members to have their own radio show over the summer! If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to be a DJ, or if you’ve ever wanted to be a DJ, now’s the perfect time to find out! Click here to download our Summer 2017 Show Application and once finished, email it to our programming director over at programming@wptsradio.org. You must be board trained to have a show. Not board trained? Don’t worry. All ya have to do is stop by room 411 of the William Pitt Union, Monday – Friday 9 AM-5 PM to get started.