Full Court Press Final Four/Championship

March has come to a close; however, there are still some major basketball games left to be played. Josh, Zach, Morgan, and Arthur are back to tell you ever thing you need to know for this weekends action.
➊ Homeshake Fresh Air
➋ Priests Nothing Feels Natural
➌ Xiu Xiu Forget
➍ Cloud Nothings Life Without Sound
➎ Foxygen Hang
➏ Ron Gallo Heavy Meta
➐ The Orwells Terrible Human Beings
➑ King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Flying Microtonal Banana
➒ Ty Segall Ty Segall (2017)
➓ Run the Jewels Run the Jewels 3
