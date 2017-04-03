The 2017 WPTS Egg Hunt!

2017 WPTS Egg Hunt

Contest Rules

To participate in the WPTS Egg Hunt, search for plastic eggs containing prize coupons, which will be hidden on and around the University of Pittsburgh campus periodically between April 1, 2017 and April 30, 2017.

2. Prizes must be claimed by bringing a prize coupon to the WPTS Radio Egg Hunt Kickoff on the William Pitt Union Patio on April 3, 2016 from 1 – 3 PM or to the WPTS offices, 411 William Pitt Union, Pittsburgh, PA 15260, during its regular business hours, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Monday – Friday.

3. Prizes will be awarded to anyone who meets eligibility requirement bearing a valid prize coupon.

4. No individual may redeem more than three prize coupons during the duration of the contest.

5. Prize claimants must provide full name, signature, phone number, email and a valid form of ID.

6. Prize coupons must be redeemed by April 30, 2017. All unclaimed prizes will become property of WPTS.

7. Prize received will be determined by the order in which eggs are returned. WPTS will maintain a master prize list. The first prize coupon returned will receive the first prize on the list, the second prize coupon the second prize on the list, and so on. Some entries on the prize list may offer the claimant a choice of prizes. WPTS may change the prize list at any time without notice.

8. WPTS staff members and affiliates are not eligible to participate. WPTS alumni who have not been members of WPTS since May 1, 2016 may participate.

9. All prizes are accepted “as is.” WPTS offers no real or implied warranty as to the quality, workmanship, value, etc. of prizes.

10. Participants agree to hold harmless WPTS, the University of Pittsburgh, its trustees, officers, agents, and employees, as well as all businesses that donated prizes to the Egg Hunt from and against any and all claims, demands, liabilities, expenses, losses or damages arising from participation in the Egg Hunt and/or the claiming and use of prizes won.

11. All disputes arising from the Egg Hunt will be referred to WPTS management. All decisions made by WPTS management are final.

12. Winners of certain prizes must fill out a W-9 in order to receive prize.

13. Each prize coupon redeemed during a week will equal one entry into the drawing of that particular week’s first prize.

– Week 1 (April 3-7, drawing 5 PM Friday 4/7): One pair of Firefly Music Festival passes valued at $598

– Week 2 (April 10-14, drawing 5 PM Friday 4/14): One pair of Pitchfork Music Festival passes valued at $350

– Week 3 (April 17-21, drawing 5 PM Friday 4/21): One pair of Hangout Music Festival passes valued at $618

– Week 4 (April 24-28, drawing 5 PM Friday 5/1): One pair of Shaky Beats Music Festival general admission passes valued at $330

A maximum of three entries is allowed. Winner will be notified through contact info provided by them. If winner does not claim the first prize by the following Friday at 5:00 PM, the prize is forfeited and a new winner will be chosen.

14. Each prize coupon redeemed will equal one entry into the drawings for the following Grand Prizes:

– A pair of tickets to the Bonnaroo Music Festival valued at $699

– A pair of tickets to Firefly Music Festival valued at $598

– A pair of tickets to Pitchfork Music Festival valued at $350

A maximum of three entries is allowed. Winner will be chosen on May 1, 2017. Winner will be notified through contact info provided by them. If winner does not claim the Grand Prize by Tuesday, May 9th at 5 PM, the prize is forfeited and a new winner will be chosen.

15. WPTS reserves the right to change contest rules at any time.

Egg Hunt Kickoff Rules

1. Eggs and prize coupons returned during the WPTS Radio Egg Hunt Kickoff in the William Pitt Union Patio on April 3 from 1 – 3 PM are redeemable for a prize.

2. Each prize coupon returned to the event gives the holder three chances to win Firefly Music Festival Passes valued at $598 in a drawing at the end of the event. All people attending the event can each receive one chance to win the same prize whether or not they have returned a prize coupon. Thus,

3. Since only 3 coupons may be redeemed, the maximum number of entries for the drawing is 10; 3 entries for up to 3 eggs, plus one entry for attending the event.

4. Winner will be drawn at the end of the event on April 3.