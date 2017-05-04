Charts for 4/5/17

1. Thundercat Drunk
2. Homeshake Fresh Air
3. The Flaming Lips Oczy Mlody
4. Hanni El Khatib Savage Times
5. Slaughter Beach, Dog Welcome
6. Jens Lekman Life Will See You Now
7. Xiu Xiu Forget
8. Why? Moh Lhean
9. Cloud Nothings Life Without Sound
10. Japandroids Near To the Wild Heart of Life
11. Austra Future Politics
12. The XX I See You
13. Priests Nothing Feels Natural
14. William Matheny Strange Constellations
15. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Flying Microtonal Banana
16. Los Campesinos Sick Scenes
17. Allison Crutchfield Tourist In This Town
18. Mount Eerie A Crow Looked At Me
19. Old 97’s Graveyard Whistling
20. Moon Duo Occult Architecture Vol. 1
21. Mr. Elevator and the Brain Hotel When the Morning Greets You
22. Melody Federer When the Dogwoods Bloom
23. Sacred Paws Strike A Match
24. Foxygen Hang
25. Run the Jewels Run the Jewels 3
26. Jay Som Everybody Works
27. Animal Collective The Painters [EP]
28. The Orwells Terrible Human Beings
29. Pissed Jeans Why Love Now
30. Ryan Adams Prisoner