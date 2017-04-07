Album Review: Nana Grizol – Ursa Minor

By: Thomas Troyan

Nana Grizol is a band hailing from Athens Georgia that features musicians known from various Elephant 6 projects such as Elf Power. Fronted by Theo Hilton, Nana Grizol brings to the table some upbeat pop tunes about various anxieties felt by people in day to day life. On the album Ursa Minor these worries are focused towards the American experience. The songs on this album are infectiously catchy. One of my favorite things about this album is just how the band is able to encompass a wide array of topics that the band is able to cover. From the song “Photos When We Were Young” dealing with the struggles of relationships among queer youth, to “T.V. Song” which looks at the issues of consumerist media, and how it can reinforce racism or homophobia. Other standout tracks include “Mississippi Swells” talking about the various cityscapes that embody the United States, “Tacoma Center 1600,” a critical look at the nation’s prison systems, and “Nightlights II” which is a cute little love song that tackles some of the insecurities that you may feel.

Rating: 4/5 (High Rotation)

RIYL: Defiance Ohio, Neutral Milk Hotel, Paul Baribeau, Ghost Mice

Recommended: 3, 5, 7, 9, 10

FCC: 4, 5