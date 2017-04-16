Softball Recap: Pitt 3 Syracuse 7

The Pittsburgh Panthers softball team suffered a tough loss at the hands of the Syracuse Orange, 7-3.That victory completed a series sweep for the Orange. The Panthers fall to 21-18 (4-14 ACC) on the season while the Orange move to 21-15 (6-10 ACC) and jump up one spot in the standings.

The starting pitching matchup included Syracuse’s ace, Alexa Romero. She has been Syracuse’s best weapon all season and her strong performance continued in this game as she pitched the complete game.

Starting for Pittsburgh was Brittany Knight, the Panthers’ #2 pitcher, who stood to the task of facing Syracuse’s ace. She went five and a third innings with 11 hits allowed, 5 runs (4ER), 1 walk, and 2 strikeouts. Her replacement in the top of the sixth, Sarah Dawson, ceded a two run double for runs 4 and 5 but finished after one and two thirds innings with 2 runs (0ER), 3 hits allowed, 1 walk, and 1 strikeout.

Syracuse got on the board first, scoring a run in the first when Faith Cain doubled to the wall bringing in a run. Cain would get Syracuse on the board again in the top of the third with a base hit and another RBI. Olivia Martinez drove a solo home run into left field in the fourth, making the score 3-0.

Romero had been holding a no hitter into the bottom of that fourth frame, until Giorgiana Zeremenko hit a home run after Kaitlin Manuel reached on an error. This brought Pittsburgh within reach at 3-2.

In the top of the fifth, Syracuse loaded the bases with no outs but Knight escaped the precarious situation without a run. But in the top of the sixth, Faith Cain would once again deliver a blow to Pittsburgh, driving in two runs with another double and bringing the score to 5-2. Cain would finish with 4 RBIs on the day, this game’s best hitter.

Zeremenko challenged Cain as she hit another home run in the bottom of that sixth frame and moving the game to 5-3.

In the top of the seventh, Sammy Fernandez and Alicia Hansen both netted RBI singles for Syracuse as they built their lead to 7-3.

Romero finished the entire game and recorded the last out by striking out Erin Hershman. Her final stat line was as followed: 3 runs (2ER), 3 hits, 1 walk, and 6 strikeouts.

Both teams play next on Tuesday. Next for Pittsburgh is a matchup with The Ohio State University. Syracuse will face Niagra in a doubleheader.