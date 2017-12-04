Charts for 4/12/17

1. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Flying Microtonal Banana
2. Homeshake Fresh Air
3. Thundercat Drunk
4. Hanni El Khatib Savage Times
5. Nana Grizol Ursa Minor
6. Mount Eerie A Crow Looked At Me
7. Xiu Xiu Forget
8. Los Campesinos Sick Scenes
9. Cloud Nothings Life Without Sound
10. Pile A Hairshirt of Purpose
11. Austra Future Politics
12. Spoon Hot Thoughts
13. Vagabon Infinite Worlds
14. The Shins Heartworms
15. Japandroids Near to the Wild Heart of Life
16. Ty Segall Ty Segall
17. The XX I See You
18. Jens Lekman Life Will See You Now
19. Priests Nothing Feels Natural
20. Moon Duo Occult Architecture Vol. 1
21. Mr. Elevator and the Brain Hotel When the Morning Greets You
22. Why? Moh Lhean
23. Sacred Paws Strike A Match
24. Foxygen Hang
25. Melody Federer When the Dogwoods Bloom
26. The Flaming Lips Oczy Mlody
27. Slaughter Beach, Dog Welcome
28. The Orwells Terrible Human Beings
29. Pissed Jeans Why Love Now
30. Run the Jewels Run the Jewels 3