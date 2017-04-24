NFL Mock Draft Vol. 4

By Cory Stillman

The draft is quickly approaching, and I can’t remember a draft that seemed so wide open. Only the first overall pick even has the slightest certainty surrounding it; the rest of the draft is anyone’s guess. This final version of my mock draft features several intriguing storylines. Perhaps chief among them, however, is Dalvin Cook’s fall into the second round. The rise of Christian McCaffrey combined with some off-the-field concerns for Cook could very easily force him to wait until Friday to hear his name called. I’ve also moved Jonathan Allen back into my top five, and finally given Kevin King his rightful place in the first round. Enjoy!

Cleveland Browns- Myles Garrett DE Texas A&M

It has become almost second nature to assume the top pick in the draft will be used on a quarterback. However, it is difficult to expect such a trend to continue in 2017 with a stud like Myles Garrett sitting atop the draft board. Cleveland may look to trade this pick and acquire as many assets as possible, but they would also be more than happy to snag a generational talent such as Garrett. Pro football truly has not seen a pass-rusher with Garrett’s level of strength and explosiveness in a very long time, and he’d be the perfect player for a growing team to build a defense around.

San Francisco 49ers- Marshon Lattimore CB Ohio State

After allowing the Jonathan Allen rumors to sink in, I’ve realized just how possible it is for Allen to fall. He’s still a top ten talent, but arthritis is a serious enough issue that the 49ers may try to secure a safer bet with this all-important selection. Enter Marshon Lattimore. I didn’t even have Lattimore in my first round a few weeks ago, but an excellent combine forced me to rewatch a lot of his tape, and I now see him as a sure-fire top five talent. The 49ers need more defensive talent, and Lattimore is the best defensive player available. With Jimmie Ward playing mostly safety and nickel corner, and Eric Reid manning the other safety spot, Lattimore can slide in as a shutdown corner on the outside. His athleticism and patience will allow him to make up for any speed deficiencies he may have. His ball skills are what truly set Lattimore apart, and could quickly give San Fran one of the NFL’s most unforgiving secondaries.

Chicago Bears- Jonathan Allen DT/DE Alabama

Jonathan Allen has moved all around my top ten, but I ultimately would be surprised if he fell out of the top three. Less-than-stellar workouts and long-term injury concerns may cause some teams to sour, but Allen is simply too talented to pass up on, especially if you’re a defense-needy team like the Bears. Chicago needs more talent in its front seven, and no player will provide that like Allen. He has an impressive ability to stuff the run, but can also be disruptive in the pass game. He has an incredible burst off the line, using his strength to finish plays. He’d be the perfect player to usher back in the style of defense so closely associated with the Bears throughout the franchise’s history.

Jacksonville Jaguars- Jamal Adams S LSU

The Jaguars simply cannot afford to draft in the top five anymore. This roster is way too talented to underperform year after year. Doug Marrone should help Blake Bortles develop, but a lack of talent in the defensive backfield could still hold this team back. However, a complete safety like Jamal Adams could finally propel the Jags to the top of the division. Putting Adams Jalen Ramsey, and A.J. Bouye in the same secondary almost seems unfair, but Jacksonville could do just that come April. Offensive line help is still needed, but Adams’ talent is too great to pass up.

Tennessee Titans (from Rams)- Malik Hooker S Ohio State

The Titans make it back-to-back safeties here in the 2017 draft by grabbing Malik Hooker, who I see as potentially the next Ed Reed. Hooker’s ballhawking ability is simply incredible, and the Titans could use that ability after getting torched by Derek Carr, Blake Bortles, Andrew Luck, and many others during the 2016 season. Putting a rangy safety like Hooker next to hard-hitting Jonathan Cyprien— recently acquired via free agency— will change the entire dynamic of a Tennessee defensive unit that also signed Logan Ryan. Of course, Hooker is reportedly out 4-6 months after surgeries on both his hernia and his labrum. Still, the talent here is too great to push the former Buckeye down the board.

New York Jets- Leonard Fournette RB LSU

While I do still believe that protecting Christian Hackenberg should be the Jets’ top priority if the team truly wants him to succeed, I’m starting to believe more and more that the team will grab a stud RB to place behind the young QB. Fournette is for real; his 4.51 40-yard dash time at the Combine only confirmed his breakaway speed. It was disappointing that he chose not to participate in many other drills, but his power-running style should allow him to be an immediate every-down-back for a team with only a declining Matt Forte at the position. If their cards fall right, the Jets could be looking at one of the better young QB-RB duos in football.

Los Angeles Chargers- Garrett Bolles OT/G Utah

I think the Chargers may look to address their offensive line before they start playing snaps in LA, and Bolles has skyrocketed up boards after flashing uncanny athleticism for his position. The Chargers already signed Russell Okung, but another tackle is still needed, especially after cutting King Dunlap. Bolles is a top-ten pick, and now the top offensive lineman in this draft.

Carolina Panthers- Solomon Thomas DE Stanford

The Panthers resigned Charles Johnson and brought back Julius Peppers, but they are now 30 and 37 years old, respectively. Thus, Carolina could stand to acquire some youth along the defensive line with an absolute stud like Solomon Thomas. Thomas has incredible speed and strength, and has a unique size at 6’3” and 273 lbs, which makes him capable of playing anywhere alongside the defensive line. A blazing 4.69 time in the 40-yard dash has sent Thomas soaring up draft boards, and rightfully so.

Cincinnati Bengals- Derek Barnett DE Tennessee

The Bengals need to rush the passer more consistently, rather than relying on Carlos Dunlap to do it all. Derek Barnett is the best pure pass-rusher in this draft class, and would be the perfect addition opposite Dunlap. His quick feet off the snap and his high motor will make him a welcome addition to a Cincy defense that needs to apply more pressure on opposing QBs.

Buffalo Bills- O.J. Howard TE Alabama

I’d argue the Bills need a pass-catcher more than anything else right now. And while Mike Williams or another receiver could be a good option, O.J. Howard has likely cemented himself as the best pass-catcher in this draft class. He is a rare talent, and therefore deserving of being selected in the top ten. Howard’s size and athleticism will make him an invaluable weapon for Tyrod Taylor, and the danger he presents in the intermediate passing game should open up a lot for Sammy Watkins on the outside.

New Orleans Saints- Haason Reddick DE/OLB Temple

Haason Reddick has continued to soar up draft boards, and the Saints need for more defensive talent at just about any position should force them to pull the trigger on Reddick. Reddick has the athleticism and versatility to play anywhere in the front seven. He can rush the passer about as well as any other pass-rusher in this draft, but can also stuff the run and drop back into coverage. Reddick is one of my favorite players in this draft class, and New Orleans would be delighted to scoop him up here.

Cleveland Browns (from Eagles)- Mitch Trubisky QB UNC

This draft could not go any better for the Browns, who get Myles Garrett and the QB of the future in Trubisky. Trubisky has underrated athleticism to go with an all-around reliable arm. He certainly has room to grow in regards to his footwork and some slight accuracy concerns, but reports say that Hue Jackson loves him, and Jackson would be the perfect coach to develop Trubisky into the solution to Cleveland’s QB woes.

Arizona Cardinals- Reuben Foster LB Alabama

The Cardinals may look to draft the best player available here, and it’s hard to argue against Reuben Foster. He is an incredibly physical linebacker who can drop back in coverage; you can’t have enough of those guys in the NFL. Besides, Arizona is likely tired of the Daryl-Washington-headaches and could use a new defensive centerpiece with Kevin Minter also departing.

Philadelphia Eagles (from Vikings)- Gareon Conley CB Ohio State

The Eagles walk away with one of the draft’s best corners in Gareon Conley. Conley may not have the upside of Marshon Lattimore, but he is one of the draft’s safer bets. He is an excellent tackler with solid coverage ability. He doesn’t make too many big plays, but Philly can consistently expect Conley to shut down his side of the field. What more can you ask from a corner?

Indianapolis Colts- Charles Harris DE/OLB Missouri

Charles Harris has cemented himself as a top-20 pick after some impressive workouts leading up to the draft. Indianapolis has swung and missed on a number of early-round pass-rushers in the past, but the need for defensive talent is too strong to pass on a player like Harris. Harris reminds me so much of Terrell Suggs, both in attitude and play style. His strength and his motor should allow him to thrive in Indy.

Baltimore Ravens- Cam Robinson OT Alabama

While I do not see Cam Robinson as a top-20 talent, Ravens GM Ozzie Newsome does love Alabama products, and his team is still looking for a RT after losing Ricky Wagner in free agency. Robinson has enough athleticism to play multiple positions along the offensive line, and should be a dependable RT at the very least, with the potential of one day filling in on the left side.

Washington Redskins- Jabrill Peppers S/LB Michigan

Jabrill Peppers is an interesting case for the NFL, as he is somewhat positionless. Still, his sheer talent should make him a top-20 pick, and Washington seems like the perfect landing spot. With an underwhelming safety unit, Washington could use a smashmouth player like Peppers. He has the versatility to move up into the box like a linebacker, and could ultimately find a home at that position like Deone Bucannon did with the Cardinals. Washington drafted a similar player last season in Su’a Cravens, but Peppers is simply too talented to pass on at this juncture.

Tennessee Titans- Mike Williams WR Clemson

While I think John Ross is exactly the kind of receiver the Titans are looking for, the team simply cannot pass up the value that Mike Williams presents here. Williams size and length allows him to make seemingly impossible catches, and he should quickly develop into one of Marcus Mariota’s favorite weapons. Williams, along with DeMarco Murray, Derrick Henry, and Tajae Sharpe, will give Tennessee one of the AFC’s most dangerous offenses.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers- Christian McCaffrey RB Stanford

While I do worry about his fit at the next level, Christian McCaffrey seems to have cemented himself as a first-round pick. The Bucs have showed considerable interest in McCaffrey throughout the pre-draft process, and would likely love to grab a playmaker like the Stanford product in the first round. The team seems to be slowly giving up on Doug Martin, and Charles Sims already fills a specific pass-catching role. McCaffrey projects to take on a similar role to Sims, with the potential to be used more creatively. Ultimately, I think Dirk Koetter will be too tempted by the possibilities McCaffrey presents to pass on him here.

Denver Broncos- David Njoku TE Miami

The Broncos could definitely look to address the offensive line here, but I also think adding more weapons for their young QB is crucial. David Njoku is a freak athlete who has steadily risen up draft boards throughout the pre-draft process. The Broncos have a solid group of receivers, but could use a playmaker at the TE position, where Virgil Green is currently penciled in as the starter. Njoku could very quickly become a favorite target of Paxton Lynch or Trevor Siemian in Mile High.

Detroit Lions- Zach Cunningham ILB Vanderbilt

The Lions have released oft-injured linebacker DeAndre Levy, so a new athletic, quick linebacker is now a huge need in the Motor City. No linebacker in this draft could correct that like Zach Cunningham, a long and rangy linebacker who excels in coverage. He needs to improve as a tackler, but his athleticism is unrivaled at the position and could soon make him the centerpiece of a rapidly improving Lions defense.

22.Miami Dolphins- Takkarist McKinley DE/OLB UCLA

With Cameron Wake nearing the end of his career, the Dolphins could use a young pass-rusher. Takkarist McKinley is one of the more athletic defenseman in this draft class, and has the potential to get even better in the NFL. He has great speed, and will learn how to translate that into strength in Miami, making him a key component of a suddenly strong Dolphins defense.

New York Giants- Patrick Mahomes QB Texas Tech

The more I think about it, the more I believe the Giants may draft a QB within the first two rounds. And why not make it Mahomes here in the first? Eli Manning is obviously on the downside of his career, and Mahomes could probably use a year or two to develop behind a guy like Manning. He highlighted his athleticism and arm talent at the Combine, and logged several interviews across the league. As long as he improves his ability to read defenses, Mahomes can be a star in this league.

Oakland Raiders- Adoree Jackson CB/KR USC

The Raiders have a very talented roster, and can therefore afford to draft the best player available. Adoree Jackson is arguably that guy. He lacks the size teams look for in defensive backs nowadays, but is still solid in coverage. He is also a sure tackler, an elite returner, and a developing ballhawk. Jackson would provide an electricity of sorts to a Raiders defense that could benefit from greater playmaking ability.

Houston Texans- Ryan Ramczyk OT Wisconsin

The Texans need a QB, especially with free agent options dwindling. However, Ramczyk’s fall to this spot makes him too good of a value to pass up. His strength and surprising athleticism will be the perfect addition to an offense that badly needs to protect whomever its future QB may be.

Seattle Seahawks- Forrest Lamp OT/G Western Kentucky

The Seahawks miss out on some of the draft’s best tackles, but that’s OK because this team needs offensive line help of any kind. Thus, Seattle will likely be just as happy to snag the draft’s best and most athletic guard in Forrest Lamp. Lamp has steadily risen up draft boards, and it would now be a shock to see him fall out of the first round.

Kansas City Chiefs- Kevin King CB Washington

Marcus Peters is one of the NFL’s elite corners, but KC has struggled to find a long-term option opposite Peters. So why not snag another Huskie? Kevin King has excellent length for the CB position at 6’3” and surprising speed to go along with it. There are some concerns about his tackling ability, but he could very quickly develop into an excellent corner in a KC secondary that suddenly looks like one of the league’s best.

Dallas Cowboys- Corey Davis WR Western Michigan

The Cowboys may look to improve the pass-rush, but could also stand to add another weapon or two on offense. Corey Davis is a great value towards the end of the first round. In fact, I’d argue he’s the draft’s most complete receiver. Davis has the size, speed, and hands to potentially dominate at the next level. Putting Davis opposite Dez Bryant, and in an offense that already features Ezekiel Elliott and Jason Witten, could lead Dallas to an even deeper playoff run (something I absolutely hate to admit.)

Green Bay Packers- Jordan Willis DE/OLB Kansas State

Jordan Willis hasn’t gotten too much love as a first-round prospect, but any player that can run a 4.53 at 6’4” and 255 lbs deserves some first-round love. The Packers pass-rush was decent this past season, but with Julius Peppers gone and Nick Perry now playing with the comfort of a long-term deal, things could change rather quickly. Thus, a pass-rusher is likely to be among Green Bay’s biggest needs, and Willis’ athleticism and versatility should make him a perfect fit in Dom Capers’ defense.

Pittsburgh Steelers- Deshone Kizer QB Notre Dame

The Steelers have expressed considerable interest in Deshone Kizer, and quite frankly, I love the fit. Kizer is certainly in the Big-Ben-mold with his strong arm and physical build. He certainly needs to develop as a decision-maker, but this is the perfect time for the Steelers to find a successor to Roethlisberger with no other major needs matching the talent currently available.

Atlanta Falcons- Malik McDowell DT/DE Michigan State

While offensive play-calling and sheer brilliance from the Patriots ultimately led to the Falcon’s Super Bowl demise, it was also evident that the defense needed pass-rush to come from somewhere besides Vic Beasley, particularly from the interior of the defensive line. McDowell has seemed lethargic at times, but has also demonstrated a relentless motor at others. There’s no telling which player you are truly getting, but the talent and potential here is undeniable and could be essential to making another Super Bowl push. And while the team has signed Dontari Poe, and Forrest Lamp is enticing, I expect pass-rush to be enough of a priority to allow the Falcons’ front office to simply select the best pass-rusher available, and wait on some of the other great interior lineman towards the bottom half of round 2.

New Orleans Saints (from Patriots)- Marlon Humphrey CB Alabama

I’ll be honest and say that I do not love Marlon Humphrey. He does not know how to cover very well. Rather, he is athletic and relies on such a gift entirely, often leading him to give up big plays. However, he excels in run support and plays with a fire that often covers up his mistakes. If the Saints can coach Humphrey up a little bit, they’ll have a legitimate corner opposite Delvin Breaux. Besides, the Saints can afford to take a slight risk here after acquiring this pick from the Patriots in the Brandin Cooks trade.

