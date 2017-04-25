Pick N Roll 4/25/17

Arthur & Luke discuss the first round of the NBA playoffs (so far). Luke is complaining less about the Celtics than last week while Arthur is just excited to see the conclusion of another chapter in the historic LeBron James vs Paul George rivalry. Also, we take a look at the Memphis Grizzlies fan who failed at dabbing on ESPN: used car dealer Mark Goodfellow. His commercials are incredible.
WPTS Top 10
➊ King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Flying Microtonal Banana
➋ Homeshake Fresh Air
➌ Thundercat Drunk
➍ Hanni El Khatib Savage Times
➎ Nana Grizol Ursa Minor
➏ Mount Eerie A Crow Looked At Me
➐ Xiu Xiu Forget
➑ Los Campesinos Sick Scenes
➒ Cloud Nothings Life Without Sound
➓ Pile A Hairshirt of Purpose
