In the second episode of Imprints, Humanities Media Fellow Matt Moret features a panel discussion titled ‘More Just Communities–From Stories to Action.’ The panel was part of the 2017 Pittsburgh Humanities Festival, and featured Lindsay Houpt-Varner, director of Greater Carlisle Heart and Soul, Chris Ivey, documentary filmmaker and director of the East of Liberty series, and Jason Schupbach, who oversaw placemaking partnerships with the NEA until April 2017.