Follow The Running Man and Chef Tony as they traverse Bonnaroo Music Festival! Live broadcast from the festival on Friday from 5pm-7pm EDT, 4pm-6pm DDT. Tune in to hear the music of Bonnaroo artists, stories about festival culture, a synopsis of the exciting journey there, and the irresistible wit of two of our very own DJs. To follow our whole Bonnaroo adventure, follow us on Snapchat @WPTSRadio