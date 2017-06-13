This is your chance to win tickets to Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago! Here are the full contest details:

1. The WPTS Pitchfork Ticket Giveaway (“contest”) will be held from Monday, June 19 through Friday, June 30 (“contest dates”).

2. To enter the contest, participants must use the hashtag “WPTSPitchfork” within 24 hours of a post on WPTS social media accounts indicating that the window to enter has begun.

3. Participants may also enter by being the first caller to WPTS Radio at 412-383-WPTS when prompted to do so by an announcement on WPTS Radio.

4. Participants may be asked to provide their full legal name and contact information to WPTS Radio. Participants who do not respond appropriately and truthfully by July 3, 2017 will be ineligible to participate in contest.

5. One winner will be chosen from all eligible participants by random drawing. Odds of winning to be determined by number of entries received.

6. Winner will be announced on WPTS Radio on July 5, 2017.

7. Winner will be awarded two passes to the 2017 Pitchfork Music Festival valued at $350.

8. Prize does not include winner’s travel fare or accommodations; those expenses are the responsibility of the winner.

9. To receive prize, winner must fill out a W-9 form. Failure to provide form to WPTS Radio upon request will make winner ineligible to claim prize.

10. All unclaimed prizes become property of WPTS Radio.

11. All prizes are accepted “as is;” WPTS Radio offers no real or implied warranty as to the quality, workmanship, value, etc. of prizes.

12. Only one entry per household will be permitted.

13. All persons currently working at WPTS Radio, or who have worked at WPTS Radio on or after June 19, 2016 are ineligible to participate.

14. Rules are subject to change without prior notification by WPTS Radio management.