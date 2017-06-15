Charts 6/12
1. WAVVES You’re Welcome Ghost Ramp
2. Goths – The Mountain Goats – Merge
3. Heartworms – The Shins – Columbia
4. VOIDS – Minus the Bear – Suicide Squeeze
5. Pure Comedy – Father John Misty – Sub Pop
6. A Hairshirt of Purpose – Pile – Exploding in Sound
7. In Mind Domino – Real Estate
8. After the Party – The Menzingers – Epitaph
9. Horse Jumper of Love – Horse Jumper of Love – Joy Void
10. Death Song – Black Angels – Partisan Records
11. Hot Thoughts – Spoon – Matador
12. The Navigator – Hurray for the Riff Raff – ATO
13. Domino – (Sandy) Alex G Rocket
14. We F*cked a Flame Into Being – Warhaus – PIAS
15. Whiteout Conditions – The New Pornographers – Concord
16. You’re Not As ___ As You Think – Sorority Noise – Triple Crown
17. Flying Microtonal Banana – King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – ATO
18. Ursa Minor – Nana Grizol – Orange Twin
19. Future Politics – Austra – Domino
20. Skyline Jalapeno – Izo FitzRoy
21. Infinite Worlds – Vagabon – Father/Daughter Records
22. Deep Dream – Daddy Issues – Infinity Cat
23. Everything So Far – Pinegrove – Run For Cover
24. Citizen of Glass – Agnes Obel – PIAS
25. Arca – Arca – XL
26. Pop Food – Jack Stauber – Self-Released
27. New Tricks – Skating Polly – El Camino Media
28. Outside (briefly) – Froth – Wichita
29. Sick Scenes – Los Campesinos! – Wichita
30. Ty Segall – Ty Segall (2017) – Drag City