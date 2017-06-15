Charts 6/12

1. WAVVES You’re Welcome Ghost Ramp

2. Goths – The Mountain Goats – Merge

3. Heartworms – The Shins – Columbia

4. VOIDS – Minus the Bear – Suicide Squeeze

5. Pure Comedy – Father John Misty – Sub Pop

6. A Hairshirt of Purpose – Pile – Exploding in Sound

7. In Mind Domino – Real Estate

8. After the Party – The Menzingers – Epitaph

9. Horse Jumper of Love – Horse Jumper of Love – Joy Void

10. Death Song – Black Angels – Partisan Records

11. Hot Thoughts – Spoon – Matador

12. The Navigator – Hurray for the Riff Raff – ATO

13. Domino – (Sandy) Alex G Rocket

14. We F*cked a Flame Into Being – Warhaus – PIAS

15. Whiteout Conditions – The New Pornographers – Concord

16. You’re Not As ___ As You Think – Sorority Noise – Triple Crown

17. Flying Microtonal Banana – King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – ATO

18. Ursa Minor – Nana Grizol – Orange Twin

19. Future Politics – Austra – Domino

20. Skyline Jalapeno – Izo FitzRoy

21. Infinite Worlds – Vagabon – Father/Daughter Records

22. Deep Dream – Daddy Issues – Infinity Cat

23. Everything So Far – Pinegrove – Run For Cover

24. Citizen of Glass – Agnes Obel – PIAS

25. Arca – Arca – XL

26. Pop Food – Jack Stauber – Self-Released

27. New Tricks – Skating Polly – El Camino Media

28. Outside (briefly) – Froth – Wichita

29. Sick Scenes – Los Campesinos! – Wichita

30. Ty Segall – Ty Segall (2017) – Drag City