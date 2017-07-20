Charts for 7/20

1. The Drums Abysmal Thoughts



2. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Murder of the Universe



3. The Garden The Life and Times of a Paperclip



4. Fleet Foxes Crack-Up



5. Beach Fossils Somersault

6. Daddy Issues Deep Dream

7. The Mountain Goats Goths

8. Fujiya & Miyagi Fujiya & Miyagi

9. The New Pornographers Whiteout Conditions



10. Arca Arca

11. Big Thief Capacity Saddle

12. Wavves You’re Welcome

13. Sylvan Esso What Now

14. The Velveteins Slow Waves

15. Horse Jumper of Love Horse Jumper of Love

16. Little Dragon Season High

17. Mac DeMarco This Old Dog

18. Marika Hackman I’m Not Your Man

19. (Sandy) Alex G Rocket

20. B Boys Dada

21. Black Angels Death Song

22. The Buttertones Gravedigging

23. Froth Outside (briefly)

24. Future Islands The Far Field

25. Spencer Radcliffe & Everyone Else Enjoy the Great Outdoors

26. Chastity Belt I Used to Spend So Much Time Alone

27. Father John Misty Pure Comedy

28. Jack Stauber Pop Food

29. Beach House B-Sides & Rarities

30. Adult Mom Soft Spots