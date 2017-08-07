WPTS Ultimate Pens Fan Giveaway Rules and Details

The following are the rules for the WPTS Ultimate Pens Fan Giveaway

1. The WPTS Penguins Championship Film Giveaway (“contest”) will be held from

Monday, August 7 through Monday, August 14 at 4:00 pm (“contest dates”).

2. To enter the contest, participants must use the hashtag “WPTSUltimateFan” and tweet an

image of their Pittsburgh Penguins collection in response to a contest post on WPTS

social media accounts between August 9 through August 14.

3. Participants may also enter by being the first caller to WPTS Radio at 412-383-WPTS

when prompted to do so by an announcement on WPTS Radio.

4. Participants may be asked to provide their full legal name and contact information to

WPTS Radio. Participants who do not respond appropriately and truthfully by August 14,

2017 will be ineligible to participate in contest.

5. Two winners will be chosen from all eligible participants based on the content of their

posts. Odds of winning to be determined by number of entries received.

6. Winners will be announced on WPTS Radio on August 14, 2017 between 4:00 pm and

5:00 pm.

7. Winners will be awarded one copy of Stanley Cup Champions 2017: Pittsburgh Penguins

valued at $35.

8. Winner must come to the WPTS Radio station to claim their prize.

9. All unclaimed prizes become property of WPTS Radio.

10. All prizes are accepted “as is;” WPTS Radio offers no real or implied warranty as to the

quality, workmanship, value, etc. of prizes.

11. Only one entry per household will be permitted.

12. All persons currently working at WPTS Radio, or who have worked at WPTS Radio on

or after August 14, 2016 are ineligible to participate.

13. Rules are subject to change without prior notification by WPTS Radio management.

General WPTS Contest Rules