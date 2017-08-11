Charts for 8/11

1. Waxahatchee Out in the Storm

(Merge)

2. The Drums Abysmal Thoughts

(ANTI-)

3. Beach Fossils Somersault

(Bayonet)

4. Fujiya & Miyagi Fujiya & Miyagi

(Self-Released)

5. Mac Demarco This Old Dog

(Captured Tracks)

6. Father John Misty Pure Comedy

(Sub Pop)

7. The Mountain Goats Goths

(Merge)

8. Fleet Foxes Crack-Up

(Nonesuch Records )

9. King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard Murder of the Universe

(ATO )

10. Ratboys GN

(Topshelf )

11. Crumb Locket

(Citrus City)

12. Real Estate In Mind

(Domino)

13. Great Grandpa Plastic Cough

(Double Double Whammy)

14. Kevin Morby City Music

(Dead Oceans)

15. Beach House B-Sides & Rarities

(Sub Pop)

16. Purling Hiss – Hi-Bias

17. Little Dragon – Season High

18. The Garden – The Life and Times of a Paperclip

19. Pile – A Hairshirt of Purpose

20. Sylvan Esso – What Now

21. The Buttertones – Gravedigging

22. Froth – Outside(Briefly)

23. Daddy Issues – Deep Dream

24. B Boys – Dada

25. Mourn – Ha, Ha, He.

26. Hollow Everdaze – Cartoons

27. Chastity Belt – I Used to Spend So Much Time Alone

28. Future Islands – The Far Field

29. High Sunn – Hopeless Romantic

30. Spencer Radcliffe & Everyone Else – Enjoy The Great Outdoors