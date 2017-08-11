Charts for 8/11
1. Waxahatchee Out in the Storm
(Merge)
2. The Drums Abysmal Thoughts
(ANTI-)
3. Beach Fossils Somersault
(Bayonet)
4. Fujiya & Miyagi Fujiya & Miyagi
(Self-Released)
5. Mac Demarco This Old Dog
(Captured Tracks)
6. Father John Misty Pure Comedy
(Sub Pop)
7. The Mountain Goats Goths
(Merge)
8. Fleet Foxes Crack-Up
(Nonesuch Records )
9. King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard Murder of the Universe
(ATO )
10. Ratboys GN
(Topshelf )
11. Crumb Locket
(Citrus City)
12. Real Estate In Mind
(Domino)
13. Great Grandpa Plastic Cough
(Double Double Whammy)
14. Kevin Morby City Music
(Dead Oceans)
15. Beach House B-Sides & Rarities
(Sub Pop)
16. Purling Hiss – Hi-Bias
17. Little Dragon – Season High
18. The Garden – The Life and Times of a Paperclip
19. Pile – A Hairshirt of Purpose
20. Sylvan Esso – What Now
21. The Buttertones – Gravedigging
22. Froth – Outside(Briefly)
23. Daddy Issues – Deep Dream
24. B Boys – Dada
25. Mourn – Ha, Ha, He.
26. Hollow Everdaze – Cartoons
27. Chastity Belt – I Used to Spend So Much Time Alone
28. Future Islands – The Far Field
29. High Sunn – Hopeless Romantic
30. Spencer Radcliffe & Everyone Else – Enjoy The Great Outdoors