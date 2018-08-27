A Conversation with Pitt Football Head Coach Pat Narduzzi
Sebastian Curtin and Jason Earle talk to the fourth year head coach ahead of the 2018 season. Coach Narduzzi has led Pittsburgh to two victories over opponents ranked #2 in the nation in two consecutive seasons, Clemson in 2016 and Miami in 2017. The Hurricanes, ranked #8 in the preseason AP Top 25, are currently the highest ranked team on Pitt’s schedule this year.
The Panthers, with the toughest non-conference schedule in the NCAA according to ESPN, open the season Saturday, September 1st against the Albany Great Danes.