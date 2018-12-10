ACC Champion Kamalani Akeo Reflects on Four Years of Panther Volleyball on ‘The Prowl’

On this week’s episode of The Prowl, Kamalani Akeo joins Sebastian Curtin and Jason Earle in studio to discuss her final season as a Panther and the incredible ACC Championship season for Pitt Volleyball. Akeo, the team’s starting setter and former ACC Setter of the Year, led the team to a 30-2 record and played a major role in the team’s success that brought the first and second rounds of the NCAA Tournament to the Petersen Events Center. She concludes her Pitt career with two-time All-ACC honors, along with the third most assists in program history.