Adrianne Lenker Giveaway at Mr. Smalls

Adrianne Lenker will be at Mr. Smalls Theater on November 14th with Lutalo opening the night. Back on tour after her band, Big Thief’s tour was cut short due to Covid. Lenker wrote her two latest albums during the lockdown in 2020. Since her release of “Instrumentals” and “Songs”, Lenker has kept busy with Big Thief, releasing four singles so far in 2021, with a 20 song album in the works for 2022.

Check out the link below to enter for a chance at a pair of tickets to the show!

http://www.rafflecopter.com/rafl/display/2595128d83/?