AL Central Divisional Preview

Welcome back to another divisional preview. This time, the Oakland Hardball crew takes

on the American League Central. With a clear cut favorite, the more interesting discussion is

whether or not the team in second place can keep up with the Wild Card race. So, without

further ado, my name is Michael Hamby with WPTS Radio and here are my predictions for the

American League Central.

Chicago White Sox

The Chicago White Sox are up and coming. That sums them up pretty succinctly, and

should represent their ideals on the season as a whole. While they have a few veterans on the

team, the majority of their talent is based around youth. Specifically, Yoan Moncada and

Michael Kopech are the stars to keep an eye on as the season progresses. With Kopech, the

idea is that he will spend the majority of the year in AAA ball, and eventually come up in August

or September to show a glimpse of what to expect next season. Moncada will be the everyday

starter at third base. As far as potential trade pieces go, the Sox have a few options if they feel

the need to obtain more young talent. The most notable chips are Jose Abreu and James

Shields. Though both have had their ups and downs, they are talented athletes and could very

well have value come the deadline. I see this team improving as the season goes on, and most

likely looking for a impactful free agent in next years extremely deep class.

Predicted Record: 78 – 84

Cleveland Indians

The Indians are in very good standing coming into this season. With back to back

division titles, a consistent team that experienced very few changes over the offseason, and one

of the best managerial staffs in baseball, things certainly look bright in Cleveland. Terry

Francona is in his fourth season as manager of the Indians, and the team has improved every

single year. There is little to suggest that the Indians will have some sort of major backslide, as

the only major departure was Jay Bruce. Though I do expect the team as a whole to have a few

less wins than last season, mostly because winning 102 games seems unlikely. The only need

this team MIGHT have is a higher quality first baseman or outfielder. With the absence of Carlos

Santana, I expect a slight drop in team production, which could lead to the Indians looking into

the market. With all of this in mind, expect Cleveland to be back atop the Central come October,

especially if Corey Kluber has another Cy Young season..

Predicted Record: 92 – 70

Detroit Tigers

The Tigers are like an old ship. Once proud and a sight to behold, they now seem

outdated and you’re worried if they’ll even float. Well, this ship is sinking, and fast. With

Verlander gone, the rotation is now dependent on young arm Michael Fulmer, who may not be

ready to be the staff ace just yet. On the offensive side there is not much to be offered anymore.

Miguel Cabrera is a shell of his former self, thanks to several years of injury entering his age 35

season. The rest of the offense are very decent role players like Jose Iglesias, who would do

better as a platoon player on a contender than as the everyday shortstop for the Tigers. With

that in mind, it seems like Detroit’s most logical option is to sell at the deadline, and sell hard.

This team needs a shot in the arm, and the farm system is not going to provide them with any

life as it currently stands. So, the most logical solution is to get rid of what they have in the

hopes of getting something great in return.

Predicted Record: 68 – 94

Kansas City Royals

Ah, Kansas City. A team that only four years ago, no, THREE years ago were World

Series champs. Oh, how the mighty have fallen. Since that miracle year in 2015, the Royals

have lost most of their rotation, their offense has gone silent, and their stellar bullpen has taken

its talent elsewhere. All of this together sums up trouble for the Royals. With no legitimate

offensive weapons except the possibility of a returning Mike Moustakas, this team seems

doomed to have the worst offense in baseball. Paired with one of the worst rotations and quite

possibly the worst bullpen, there really are few positives for this team. To make matters worse,

they have one of the worst farm systems in the league, so nothing is really coming up Royal. It

is rare that I mention a manager of a losing club, but I hope Ned Yost leaves KC soon. He

deserves much better than what that team has to offer him. Good luck Royals, I hope you figure

out what to do.

Predicted Record: 61 – 101

Minnesota Twins

Finally, we reach the Twins. In Minnesota, there usually is not a lot of positivity come

baseball season, however this year should be an exception. After winning the second Wild Card

slot last year, the Twins have much to look forward to in the hopes of a second straight playoff

appearance. Led by young outfielder Byron Buxton, the Twins have some pop in the lineup and

a very good defense in the field. While Buxton does not necessarily provide the pop, his

teammates most certainly do. Brian Dozier is the most powerful second baseman in the league,

and that is not just because his position doesn’t have much power. Dozier hit 40 homers in

2016, and I expect him to this year. The rotation has some very good talent, most notably Ervin

Santana, a great staff ace who hopes to bounce back from his playoff struggles last year. The

Twins are a team with a solid mix of veterans and youth, which bodes well for cohesiveness as

the season progresses. I would not be surprised if the Twins won 90 games this year, and if I

had the guts I would pick them to. But for my integrity to stay intact, I think I will just go with a

second Wild Card berth for Minnesota.

Predicted Record: 87 – 75