AL Central Divisional Preview
Welcome back to another divisional preview. This time, the Oakland Hardball crew takes
on the American League Central. With a clear cut favorite, the more interesting discussion is
whether or not the team in second place can keep up with the Wild Card race. So, without
further ado, my name is Michael Hamby with WPTS Radio and here are my predictions for the
American League Central.
Chicago White Sox
The Chicago White Sox are up and coming. That sums them up pretty succinctly, and
should represent their ideals on the season as a whole. While they have a few veterans on the
team, the majority of their talent is based around youth. Specifically, Yoan Moncada and
Michael Kopech are the stars to keep an eye on as the season progresses. With Kopech, the
idea is that he will spend the majority of the year in AAA ball, and eventually come up in August
or September to show a glimpse of what to expect next season. Moncada will be the everyday
starter at third base. As far as potential trade pieces go, the Sox have a few options if they feel
the need to obtain more young talent. The most notable chips are Jose Abreu and James
Shields. Though both have had their ups and downs, they are talented athletes and could very
well have value come the deadline. I see this team improving as the season goes on, and most
likely looking for a impactful free agent in next years extremely deep class.
Predicted Record: 78 – 84
Cleveland Indians
The Indians are in very good standing coming into this season. With back to back
division titles, a consistent team that experienced very few changes over the offseason, and one
of the best managerial staffs in baseball, things certainly look bright in Cleveland. Terry
Francona is in his fourth season as manager of the Indians, and the team has improved every
single year. There is little to suggest that the Indians will have some sort of major backslide, as
the only major departure was Jay Bruce. Though I do expect the team as a whole to have a few
less wins than last season, mostly because winning 102 games seems unlikely. The only need
this team MIGHT have is a higher quality first baseman or outfielder. With the absence of Carlos
Santana, I expect a slight drop in team production, which could lead to the Indians looking into
the market. With all of this in mind, expect Cleveland to be back atop the Central come October,
especially if Corey Kluber has another Cy Young season..
Predicted Record: 92 – 70
Detroit Tigers
The Tigers are like an old ship. Once proud and a sight to behold, they now seem
outdated and you’re worried if they’ll even float. Well, this ship is sinking, and fast. With
Verlander gone, the rotation is now dependent on young arm Michael Fulmer, who may not be
ready to be the staff ace just yet. On the offensive side there is not much to be offered anymore.
Miguel Cabrera is a shell of his former self, thanks to several years of injury entering his age 35
season. The rest of the offense are very decent role players like Jose Iglesias, who would do
better as a platoon player on a contender than as the everyday shortstop for the Tigers. With
that in mind, it seems like Detroit’s most logical option is to sell at the deadline, and sell hard.
This team needs a shot in the arm, and the farm system is not going to provide them with any
life as it currently stands. So, the most logical solution is to get rid of what they have in the
hopes of getting something great in return.
Predicted Record: 68 – 94
Kansas City Royals
Ah, Kansas City. A team that only four years ago, no, THREE years ago were World
Series champs. Oh, how the mighty have fallen. Since that miracle year in 2015, the Royals
have lost most of their rotation, their offense has gone silent, and their stellar bullpen has taken
its talent elsewhere. All of this together sums up trouble for the Royals. With no legitimate
offensive weapons except the possibility of a returning Mike Moustakas, this team seems
doomed to have the worst offense in baseball. Paired with one of the worst rotations and quite
possibly the worst bullpen, there really are few positives for this team. To make matters worse,
they have one of the worst farm systems in the league, so nothing is really coming up Royal. It
is rare that I mention a manager of a losing club, but I hope Ned Yost leaves KC soon. He
deserves much better than what that team has to offer him. Good luck Royals, I hope you figure
out what to do.
Predicted Record: 61 – 101
Minnesota Twins
Finally, we reach the Twins. In Minnesota, there usually is not a lot of positivity come
baseball season, however this year should be an exception. After winning the second Wild Card
slot last year, the Twins have much to look forward to in the hopes of a second straight playoff
appearance. Led by young outfielder Byron Buxton, the Twins have some pop in the lineup and
a very good defense in the field. While Buxton does not necessarily provide the pop, his
teammates most certainly do. Brian Dozier is the most powerful second baseman in the league,
and that is not just because his position doesn’t have much power. Dozier hit 40 homers in
2016, and I expect him to this year. The rotation has some very good talent, most notably Ervin
Santana, a great staff ace who hopes to bounce back from his playoff struggles last year. The
Twins are a team with a solid mix of veterans and youth, which bodes well for cohesiveness as
the season progresses. I would not be surprised if the Twins won 90 games this year, and if I
had the guts I would pick them to. But for my integrity to stay intact, I think I will just go with a
second Wild Card berth for Minnesota.
Predicted Record: 87 – 75