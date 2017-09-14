Album Review: Alvvays – Antisocialites

Review by Johanna Sima

Alvvays – Antisocialites

For their latest album, Antisocialites Toronto group Alvvays explores dark themes of isolation and loss with contrasting warmth and bright harmonies. The album is as short and sweet as fevered dream. Each song is brimming with the fuzzy guitars that recall the old-school surf-rock of the 60s. The themes explored are diverse and bittersweet, with songs about drinking, “Forget About Life,” drugs, “Lollipop (Ode to Jim)” and drowning “Already Gone.” The premises are dream-like and bleak but the presentation is as colorful as a Crayola factory. Antisocialites is peppered with upbeat, humorous tunes like standouts “Not My Baby” and “Hey.” The production is solid and utilizes a unique array of instruments and sounds. Each song is bolstered by vocalist Molly Rankin, whose soft soprano delivers quick rhymes and clever wordplay with ease. The album overall is enjoyable for both the casual listen and more complex analysis. It’s fun, sad, beachy and dreary, but above all it is expertly crafted indie-rock.

Score: 8/10

For Fans of: Courtney Barnett, Dum Dum Girls, Tennis

