Album Review: Rozwell Kid – Precious Art

Review by Thomas Troyan

Rozwell Kid – Precious Art

Remember when Weezer was good? That’s the age old question isn’t it? Pretty much no matter who you ask, everyone can agree at some point they lost their way (After what? Maladroit?) Sure they just put out a few good albums in the past few years, but really, they’ve fallen from grace. Enter Rozwell Kid. Hailing from West Virginia, they manage to bring that snappy power pop with nerdy and fun lyrics that I want when I’m thinking Weezer. Going a bit more into funny lyrics than Weezer did, Precious Art has so many fun tracks.Kicking off the fast“Wendy’s Trash Can” the album just instantly catches your interest with snappy lyrics about the despair you can feel in everyday life, building up to a great guitar solo. Other great tracks are “Boomerang” (Track 3) where the narrator laments how he should buy his partner a boomerang so she can have something that can come back to her, since he’s just not able to do it, and “UHF on DVD” (Track 7) which deals with being overwhelmed and just wanting to be able to spend time at home alone with the people you care about. “Wish Man” (Track 9) is just a hilarious short track that I really can’t talk about without spoiling it. And the album ends with “Michael Keaton” (Track 12) an oddly heartwarming song about two kids who leave home to tr and find the home of one of their idols. This album is just a fun journey, full of catchy riffs, lyrics, and if you have any sense of humor you’ll crack a smile somewhere here.

Score: 8/10

For Fans of: Weezer, Jeff Rosenstock, Chris Farren

