Album Review: The Lovely Bad Things – Teenage Grown Ups

Review by Ryan Hartman

The Lovely Bad Things – Teenage Grown Ups

After being recorded years ago and facing long delays, this album is finally seeing the light of day. Veterans of the Burger scene that birthed together Pangea, Cherry Glazerr, and more, the Lovely Bad Things have always been heavily underrated and I think this album proves it. The album bursts open with the track “I’ll Listen”, a compact and punky song with a great sense of melody throughout. The title track follows and delivers a Weezer-esque party song that feels born for a sing-along with your pals. Also present is a new version of their song “I Just Want You to Go Away”, which was their early hit and still fits well within the context of this album. Even toward the end of the album, The Lovely Bad Things consistently bring bangers to the table including the track “Noon Babies” with sharp and memorable lyrics such as “I wish that you would get rid of yourself for all our health.” The playful nature of this record makes it a joy to listen to and I think it is safe to say that Teenage Grown Ups was well worth the wait.

Score: 8.5/10

RIYL: Great Grandpa, Rozwell Kid, Diet Cig, Charly Bliss

Listen to the Album on Spotify Below:

Open in Spotify