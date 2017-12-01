Alumni Spotlight: Debby Chen

Article by Josh Chamberlain

At WPTS, we love to check in with our alumni. From guest DJ sets, to specialty playlists made by former ‘PTSers, to photos shared from years past, we’re always looking for a chance to dig into our station’s history, and the people that made it happen. Here are some memories from our featured alumni, Debby Chen.

Debby was a staffer from 2009-2013. She was an influential member at WPTS as both a DJ and Underwriting Director. When asked why she loved WPTS, she told us that, “WPTS was an outlet to engage with music in a unique was that (she) had never been able to!”

Some things never change.

She also cited some amazing people, such as our General Manager, Greg who she said was always “so supportive.” She also talked about how she looked forward to hearing Muse’s new CD before it was playing anywhere. I remember having that same experience with the last Catfish & The Bottlemen CD. That feeling is one that WPTS staffers have shared for years.

Debby currently resides in New Brunswick, New Jersey, where she is a 4th year medical student at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, and she is currently applying into ObGyn residency. She’ll be a doctor in under a year.

Her favorite WPTS memory: a treasured annual game celebrating the new members 🙂