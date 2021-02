1. The Avalanches We Will Always Love You (Astralwerks)

2. Anna Mcclellan I Saw First Light (Father/Daughter)

3. Sen Morimoto Sen Morimoto (Sooper)

4. Pink Siifu and Fly Anakin FlySiifu's (Lex)

5. Nothing The Great Dismal (Relapse)

6. Merry Christmas The Night the Night Fell (Nakano Broadway)

7. The Kills Little Bastards (Domino)

8. Clipping Visions Of Bodies Being Burned (Sub Pop)

9. Bartees Strange Live Forever (Memory)

10. Sa-Roc The Sharecropper's Daughter (Rhymesayers)