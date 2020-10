Tune in each week as WPTS Sports goes into unfriendly territory for an inside look at Pitt Football’s opposition.

This week, Ben Bobeck speaks with Jaylan Harrington of The Technician, NC State’s student paper for an in-depth look at who will be the Alpha under center for the Wolfpack this week, as well as what to expect and players to watch for NC State’s defense.

This interview will air during Panther Pregame before kickoff Saturday Oct. 3