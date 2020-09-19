Behind Enemy Lines with WAER 88.3 FM

Tune in each week as WPTS goes into unfriendly territory for am inside look at Pitt Football’s opposition. This week, Ben Bobeck speaks with Brandon Ross of WAER 88.3 FM Syracuse Student Radio for a juicy look at the Orange’s Week One matchup against UNC, which Syracuse players to look out for and the squeeze on SU’s troublesome Offensive Line.

This interview will air in a shortened format during Panther Pregame before kickoff Saturday Sept. 19

