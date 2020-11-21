Behind Enemy Lines with WUVT Blacksburg

Tune in each week as WPTS Sports goes into unfriendly territory for an inside look at Pitt Football’s opposition.

This week, Ben Bobeck speaks with David Cunningham of WUVT 90.7, Virginia Student Radio for an in-depth look at the Hokies and their coaching staff, as well as what to expect and players to watch for VT against Pitt this afternoon.

This interview will air in a shortened format during Panther Pregame before kickoff Saturday Nov. 21

