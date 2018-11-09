Being Human: Anthropocene

Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.

Highlights from a panel conversation on September 26 titled “Environmental Institutions: Representing Nature in the Anthropocene.” The panel featured Reid Frazier(Energy Reporter, The Allegheny Front and StateImpact Pennsylvania), Nicole Heller (Curator of the Anthropocene, Carnegie Museum of Natural History), and Heather Houser (Associate Professor of English, University ofTexas-Austin). It was hosted by Dan Kubis (Associate Director, University of Pittsburgh Humanities Center).

Reid, Heather, and Nicole were representing three different kinds of institutions: universities, museums, and the media. These institutions help us understand our relationship with the environment and define possibilities moving forward. But do they see these realities and possibilities in the same way? How might they work together to better formulate our current environmental realities or motivate future action? What can other institutions or perspectives add to the conversation? Our guests worked towards answering these questions as they shared their experiences working with environmental issues and the communities they affect.