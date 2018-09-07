Being Human: Lee Gutkin

Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.

An interview with Lee Gutkin, University of Pittsburgh alum and the so called “Godfather of Creative Nonfiction”. Gutkin was in Pittsburgh speaking at an event highlighting the work of students in the Universities ‘Workshop for Creative Science Writing’ led by Prof. Lillian Chong where Dan Kubis had the opportunity to Interview Gutkin.