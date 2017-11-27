Bracketology 11/27/17

By Jason Earle

PROJECTED CONFERENCE CHAMPIONS:

America East: Vermont (5-1)

AAC: Wichita State (4-1)

Atlantic 10: Rhode Island (3-2)

ACC: Duke (8-0)

Atlantic Sun: Florida Gulf Coast (5-2)

Big 12: Kansas (5-0)

Big East: Villanova (6-0)

Big Sky: Montana (4-2)

Big South: UNC Asheville (4-2)

Big Ten: Michigan State (5-1)

Big West: UCSB (4-2)

Colonial: Towson (5-1)

C-USA: Middle Tennessee (4-1)

Horizon: Milwaukee (4-2)

Ivy: Harvard (3-4)

MAAC: Monmouth (2-4)

MAC: Akron (2-1)

MEAC: North Carolina A&T (5-1)

Missouri Valley: Valparaiso (7-0)

Mountain West: Nevada (6-0)

Northeast: Mount St. Mary’s (2-4)

Ohio Valley: Belmont (4-2)

Pac-12: Arizona State (6-0)

Patriot: Navy (5-3)

SEC: Florida (5-1)

Southern: East Tennessee State (3-3)

Southland: Stephen F. Austin (5-1)

SWAC: Jackson State (2-4)

Summit: South Dakota State (6-2)

Sun Belt: Georgia State (4-2)

WCC: Gonzaga (5-1)

WAC: New Mexico State (4-1)

MATCHUPS:

South Region

1 Duke vs 16 North Carolina A&T/Jackson State

8 Maryland vs 9 Butler

5 Arizona vs 12 Valparaiso

4 Cincinnati vs 13 Belmont

3 Kentucky vs 14 New Mexico State

6 Texas vs 11 Nevada

7 Alabama vs 10 Northwestern

2 Wichita State vs 15 Florida Gulf Coast

THE RUNDOWN:

After overcoming deficits against Portland State, Texas, and Florida, Duke maintains the top spot in the bracket, and they likely will until they’re beaten. Maryland, despite a bad loss to St. Bonaventure, holds the slight edge over Butler as they defeated the Bulldogs by 14 earlier this season. Arizona will look to rebound from an absolutely disastrous week that featured three consecutive losses and a drop out of the top 25 from the #2 spot. Cincinnati and Kentucky continue to roll, while Texas, despite two losses, made a statement this week in taking Duke to overtime and only falling by five to a good Gonzaga team. Collin Sexton continues to prove why he’s one of the nation’s top freshmen, even when he’s only got two teammates on the floor. Finally, Wichita State showed they can compete with the best of the power conferences in a narrow loss to Notre Dame.

West Region

1 Kansas vs 16 UNC Asheville/South Dakota State

8 Wisconsin vs 9 Providence

5 Louisville vs 12 Middle Tennessee

4 Minnesota vs 13 East Tennessee State

3 North Carolina vs 14 Vermont

6 TCU vs 11 Tennessee/Washington State

7 Purdue vs 10 Rhode Island

2 Florida vs 15 Harvard

THE RUNDOWN:

Kansas has had no trouble through non-conference play thus far, despite a challenge from Kentucky in which the Jayhawks came out on top. Wisconsin looks to respond after three consecutive losses to ranked teams as they prepare for their first conference game against Ohio State on Saturday. Providence should be a solid contender out of the Big East, coming off a 20-point win over Boston College. Louisville and Minnesota remain unbeaten, despite the Gophers’ inability to outscore a three-man Alabama team. North Carolina falls to the 3-line after a blowout loss to Michigan State, while Tennessee and Washington State enter the field following big wins over Purdue and Saint Mary’s, respectively. TCU continues to breeze through an easy non-conference slate, while Florida is halted at the 2-line after nearly upsetting Duke. The Gators would’ve cracked a top seed with a win. Purdue, meanwhile, partially made up for losses to Tennessee and Western Kentucky with a whopping 25 point victory over then #2 Arizona.

Midwest Region

1 Michigan State vs 16 Georgia State

8 Seton Hall vs 9 Oklahoma

5 Creighton vs 12 Akron

4 Gonzaga vs 13 Towson

3 Baylor vs 14 Milwaukee

6 Xavier vs 11 Florida State

7 UCLA vs 10 Saint Mary’s

2 Miami vs 15 UCSB

THE RUNDOWN:

Michigan State stays a one seed after an easy win over the reigning national champions. Creighton moves up to the 5 line after a great start to the season as Gonzaga gets the bump up to number 4 for a solid win over Texas and a double overtime battle with Florida. Xavier drops to 6 after a loss to Arizona State, while Saint Mary’s drops all the way to 10 after consecutive losses. Miami, still unbeaten, will get their first test of the season Wednesday against Minnesota.

East Region

1 Villanova vs 16 Mount St. Mary’s

8 Arkansas vs 9 Arizona State

5 West Virginia vs 12 Monmouth

4 Virginia vs 13 Navy

3 Texas A&M vs 14 Montana

6 USC vs 11 Virginia Tech/Georgia

7 Texas Tech vs 10 Temple

2 Notre Dame vs 15 Stephen F. Austin

THE RUNDOWN:

Villanova continues to march through an easy non-conference schedule, while Arizona State moves into the field with a great win over Xavier. West Virginia and Virginia keep winning as Texas A&M impresses once again with a 16-point win over USC. The Trojans fall to the 6-line to take on the winner of Virginia Tech and Georgia, who notched a crucial overtime win over Saint Mary’s. Texas Tech moves into the top 25 after a solid start to the year, and Notre Dame finds themselves on the verge of a number one seed after winning the Maui Invitational in comeback fashion over Wichita State.



Last Four Byes:

Northwestern

Saint Mary’s

Temple

Florida State

Last Four In:

Virginia Tech

Tennessee

Washington State

Georgia

First Four Out:

Georgia Tech

Michigan

Oregon

NC State

Next Four Out:

Ohio State

SMU

UNLV

Penn State

Conference Breakdown:

ACC: 8

Big 12: 7

Big Ten: 6

SEC: 6

Big East: 6

Pac-12: 5

American: 3

WCC: 2