Bracketology 1/15/18

PROJECTED CONFERENCE CHAMPIONS:

America East: Vermont (14-5)

AAC: Cincinnati (15-2)

Atlantic 10: Rhode Island (13-3)

ACC: Virginia (16-1)

Atlantic Sun: Florida Gulf Coast (12-8)

Big 12: Kansas (15-3)

Big East: Villanova (16-1)

Big Sky: Montana (13-5)

Big South: Radford (12-7)

Big Ten: Michigan State (16-3)

Big West: Cal State Fullerton (11-5)

Colonial: William & Mary (12-5)

C-USA: Middle Tennessee (13-4)

Horizon: Wright State (14-5)

Ivy: Pennsylvania (12-5)

MAAC: Iona (11-7)

MAC: Buffalo (12-5)

MEAC: North Carolina A&T (10-8)

Missouri Valley: Loyola-Chicago (14-4)

Mountain West: Nevada (16-3)

Northeast: Robert Morris (11-8)

Ohio Valley: Murray State (13-4)

Pac-12: Arizona (14-4)

Patriot: Bucknell (11-8)

SEC: Auburn (16-1)

Southern: East Tennessee State (14-4)

Southland: Stephen F. Austin (15-3)

SWAC: Jackson State (9-10)

Summit: South Dakota State (16-5)

Sun Belt: Louisiana (15-3)

WCC: Gonzaga (16-3)

WAC: New Mexico State (15-3)

MATCHUPS:

East Region

1 Villanova vs 16 Radford/Jackson State

8 Florida State vs 9 Nevada

5 Kentucky vs 12 Buffalo

4 Clemson vs 13 South Dakota State

3 West Virginia vs 14 Bucknell

6 Ohio State vs 11 UCLA

7 Seton Hall vs 10 Mississippi State

2 Kansas vs 15 Florida Gulf Coast

TEAM OF THE WEEK: Ohio State (15-4)

The Buckeyes have been on a major hot streak as of late, starting Big Ten play a perfect 6-0 with wins over Michigan and Michigan State, both of which are currently in the AP Top 25. Just when it seemed the Big Ten would be a two-horse race between Michigan State and Purdue, the Buckeyes have emerged onto the scene, along with the Wolverines. Ohio State’s got two ranked opponents left on its schedule in Michigan and Purdue. They’ll determine their own destiny by showing how consistent they can be for the rest of the season, but Ohio State certainly looks like a tournament team right now.

Midwest Region

1 Virginia vs 16 Robert Morris/North Carolina A&T

8 Florida vs 9 Texas

5 Arizona vs 12 New Mexico State

4 Xavier vs 13 Murray State

3 Gonzaga vs 14 Montana

6 TCU vs 11 Syracuse

7 Creighton vs 10 Baylor

2 Michigan State vs 15 Pennsylvania

TEAM OF THE WEEK: Gonzaga (16-3)

For lack of a much better option here in the Midwest, the Zags get the nod. It’s your typical Gonzaga team; tough non-conference opponents to boost the resume a bit before smothering every team not named Saint Mary’s when WCC competition arrives. Even then, Gonzaga is typically the favorite. The Bulldogs boast a solid list of wins so far including Ohio State, Texas, Creighton, and Washington with three acceptable losses to Florida, Villanova, and San Diego State. They’ll get their first of two matchups with the Gaels this week, in what will be their first test in quite awhile.

South Region

1 Duke vs 16 Iona

8 Rhode Island vs 9 NC State

5 Auburn vs 12 Middle Tennessee

4 Arizona State vs 13 East Tennessee State

3 Cincinnati vs 14 Wright State

6 Saint Mary’s vs 11 Butler/Arkansas

7 Tennessee vs 10 Virginia Tech

2 Oklahoma vs 15 Loyola-Chicago

TEAM OF THE WEEK: Auburn (16-1)

Auburn has primarily been a “football school” for as long as we can remember, and it’s hard to even recall a time when the basketball program has been relevant. But Bruce Pearl has led the Tigers to 14 consecutive wins and an SEC-best 4-0 in-conference record. What’s more is that Auburn has seemed to rise to prominence in a year when John Calipari’s freshman class over at Kentucky isn’t quite as good as we’re used to. The Tigers have a legitimate shot to win the SEC regular season championship this season, a feat they haven’t accomplished since 1999. It’s time to keep an eye on Auburn, one of three one-loss teams in all of college hoops (Villanova, Virginia).

West Region

1 Texas Tech vs 16 Cal State Fullerton

8 Marquette vs 9 Notre Dame

5 Michigan vs 12 Vermont

4 North Carolina vs 13 Stephen F. Austin

3 Wichita State vs 14 William & Mary

6 Miami vs 11 Texas A&M/Oklahoma State

7 Louisville vs 10 Kansas State

2 Purdue vs 15 Louisiana

TEAM OF THE WEEK: Texas Tech (15-2)

It’s time to give the Red Raiders some love. The Big 12 is a mess. There are four teams hovering around the top, and none have been able to emerge as a clear-cut frontrunner in the conference. Nine out of ten teams in the league are in the current field in an incredible year for the Big 12 from top to bottom. It’s unlikely this number stays throughout the season, but it certainly goes to show how the conference has performed thus far. Of the four top teams in the Big 12 in Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, and West Virginia, the argument could be made the Red Raiders have constructed the best resume. They’ve got a long list of quality wins over Boston College, Nevada, Baylor, Kansas, Kansas State, and West Virginia, with just two losses, both of which come to teams in the current AP Top 25. The Red Raiders are for real. They’ll look to stay among the beasts of the 2018 Big 12.

Last Four Byes:

Mississippi State

Kansas State

UCLA

Syracuse

Last Four In:

Texas A&M

Butler

Oklahoma State

Arkansas

First Four Out:

LSU

Washington

Houston

Boston College

Next Four Out:

Providence

Alabama

Missouri

Oregon

Conference Breakdown:

ACC: 11

Big 12: 9

SEC: 7

Big East: 6

Big Ten: 4

Pac-12: 3

American: 2

WCC: 2