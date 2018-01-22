Bracketology 1/22/18

By Jason Earle

PROJECTED CONFERENCE CHAMPIONS:

America East: Vermont (16-5)

AAC: Cincinnati (17-2)

Atlantic 10: Rhode Island (15-3)

ACC: Virginia (18-1)

Atlantic Sun: Florida Gulf Coast (14-8)

Big 12: Kansas (16-3)

Big East: Villanova (18-1)

Big Sky: Montana (14-5)

Big South: Radford (13-8)

Big Ten: Purdue (19-2)

Big West: Hawaii (13-5)

Colonial: William & Mary (13-6)

C-USA: Middle Tennessee (14-5)

Horizon: Wright State (15-6)

Ivy: Pennsylvania (12-6)

MAAC: Iona (12-8)

MAC: Buffalo (14-5)

MEAC: North Carolina A&T (12-8)

Missouri Valley: Loyola-Chicago (16-4)

Mountain West: Nevada (18-3)

Northeast: Wagner (13-6)

Ohio Valley: Belmont (15-6)

Pac-12: Arizona (16-4)

Patriot: Bucknell (13-8)

SEC: Florida (14-5)

Southern: East Tennessee State (16-4)

Southland: Stephen F. Austin (16-3)

SWAC: Arkansas-Pine Bluff (6-14)

Summit: South Dakota State (17-5)

Sun Belt: Louisiana (17-3)

WCC: Saint Mary’s (19-2)

WAC: New Mexico State (17-3)

MATCHUPS:

East Region

1 Villanova vs 16 Radford/Arkansas-Pine Bluff

8 TCU vs 9 Nevada

5 Wichita State vs 12 Louisiana

4 Arizona vs 13 Belmont

3 North Carolina vs 14 Montana

6 Michigan vs 11 Alabama

7 Florida vs 10 Syracuse

2 West Virginia vs 15 Florida Gulf Coast

TEAM OF THE WEEK: Florida (14-5)

After a rough start to the season that once saw the Gators lose four out of five, they’ve bounced back into the top 25 with a win over SEC rival Kentucky in Rupp Arena. The venue is one of the toughest places to play in the nation, and the Florida victory sends Kentucky out of the AP top 25 for the first time since 2014. More importantly, perhaps, it places Mike White’s squad atop the SEC after seven conference games. Despite the unorthodox performance from Florida in non-conference, they’ve proven to be an SEC Championship contender, especially in an off year for the Wildcats.

Midwest Region

1 Virginia vs 16 Wagner/North Carolina A&T

8 Texas vs 9 Seton Hall

5 Saint Mary’s vs 12 New Mexico State

4 Auburn vs 13 East Tennessee State

3 Clemson vs 14 Wright State

6 Gonzaga vs 11 NC State/Mississippi State

7 Rhode Island vs 10 Texas A&M

2 Cincinnati vs 15 William & Mary

TEAM OF THE WEEK: Saint Mary’s (19-2)

There seems to be just one WCC matchup each season in college basketball that earns national attention, and it’s Gonzaga-Saint Mary’s. Recently, the Bulldogs have held the upper hand, especially coming off a trip to the national championship game last season. But it was Saint Mary’s who came away with the victory on Thursday night, taking sole possession of 1st place in the WCC and notching a great road win in the process. Despite an easier non-conference schedule, Saint Mary’s holds the edge over Gonzaga for now. Both teams will be locks for the dance.

South Region

1 Duke vs 16 Iona

8 Marquette vs 9 Oklahoma State

5 Ohio State vs 12 Stephen F. Austin

4 Miami vs 13 Buffalo

3 Oklahoma vs 14 South Dakota State

6 Louisville vs 11 Houston/Providence

7 Kansas State vs 10 Virginia Tech

2 Michigan State vs 15 Hawaii

TEAM OF THE WEEK: Kansas State (14-5)

An 18-point win over Trae Young and Oklahoma followed by a narrow victory over TCU. The week couldn’t have gone much better for Kansas State. The Wildcats had no ranked victories on their resume a week ago, and they now have two solid ones. The Big 12 is having an outstanding season as a conference, and Kansas State will be right in the mix of it all. They could certainly use some more good wins, but they’ll have plenty of opportunities throughout the rest of Big 12 play.

West Region

1 Purdue vs 16 Pennsylvania

8 Creighton vs 9 Tennessee

5 Arizona State vs 12 Middle Tennessee

4 Texas Tech vs 13 Vermont

3 Xavier vs 14 Bucknell

6 Florida State vs 11 Arkansas

7 Kentucky vs 10 Butler

2 Kansas vs 15 Loyola-Chicago

TEAM OF THE WEEK: Purdue (19-2)

Alright, fine. I’ll give the Boilermakers a 1-seed. It’s tough to do, considering the Big Ten is really struggling this season, and Purdue has yet to take on Michigan State, Michigan, or Ohio State. But you do have to credit them for wins over Marquette, Arizona, Louisville, and Butler in non-conference. It’s unlikely they’ll be able to stay on the one line for the entire season, but right now there just aren’t many teams you could place over them. In a year when the seemingly elite teams continue to fall, Purdue has held steady. For that, they get the top spot this week.

Last Four Byes:

Texas A&M

Butler

Alabama

Arkansas

Last Four In:

NC State

Houston

Providence

Mississippi State

First Four Out:

Missouri

Notre Dame

Maryland

USC

Next Four Out:

Boise State

Oregon

Boston College

Baylor

Conference Breakdown:

ACC: 10

Big 12: 8

SEC: 8

Big East: 7

Big Ten: 4

American: 3

Pac-12: 2

WCC: 2