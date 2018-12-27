Bracketology 12/27/18

By Jason Earle

PROJECTED CONFERENCE CHAMPIONS

America East: Vermont (9-4)

AAC: Houston (12-0)

Atlantic 10: Davidson (9-3)

ACC: Duke (11-1)

Atlantic Sun: Lipscomb (9-3)

Big 12: Kansas (10-1)

Big East: Marquette (10-2)

Big Sky: Montana (7-4)

Big South: Winthrop (7-4)

Big Ten: Michigan (12-0)

Big West: UC Irvine (11-3)

Colonial: Charleston (11-2)

C-USA: Old Dominion (10-3)

Horizon: Northern Kentucky (10-3)

Ivy: Pennsylvania (10-2)

MAAC: Niagara (6-5)

MAC: Buffalo (11-1)

MEAC: Howard (6-7)

Missouri Valley: Drake (10-2)

Mountain West: Nevada (12-0)

Northeast: Central Connecticut (6-6)

Ohio Valley: Belmont (9-1)

Pac-12: Arizona State (9-2)

Patriot: Lehigh (7-3)

SEC: Tennessee (10-1)

Southern: Furman (12-1)

Southland: Abilene Christian (10-2)

SWAC: Grambling (6-7)

Summit: South Dakota State (10-5)

Sun Belt: Texas State (10-2)

WCC: Gonzaga (11-2)

WAC: New Mexico State (10-3)

MATCHUPS

West Region

1 Michigan vs 16 Niagara/Grambling

8 Iowa State vs 9 Furman

5 Marquette vs 12 Charleston

4 Kentucky vs 13 Northern Kentucky

3 Virginia Tech vs 14 Pennsylvania

6 Oklahoma vs 11 Arizona

7 Villanova vs 10 UCF

2 Gonzaga vs 15 Abilene Christian

TEAM TO WATCH: Marquette (10-2)

After a rough start to the season that featured two losses in the first five games, Marquette has hit its stride as of late, earning three top-15 wins in December, most recently topping previously unbeaten Buffalo 103-85. The Golden Eagles are led by star guard Markus Howard who, at just 5’11”, is sixth in the nation in scoring with two 45-point games to his name this season. After a highly successful non-conference campaign and a disappointing start for Villanova, Marquette opens conference play as the frontrunner in the Big East.

East Region

1 Virginia vs 16 Central Connecticut/Howard

8 St. John’s vs 9 Purdue

5 NC State vs 12 Davidson

4 Wisconsin vs 13 Vermont

3 Texas Tech vs 14 Montana

6 Iowa vs 11 LSU/North Texas

7 Kansas State vs 10 Louisville

2 Michigan State vs 15 Lehigh

TEAM TO WATCH: NC State (11-1)

The Wolfpack cruised through a fairly easy non-conference schedule, falling only to Wisconsin on the road in late November. They proceeded to rattle off five straight wins highlighted by a home victory over #7 Auburn that handed the Tigers just their second defeat of the year. Kevin Keatts has exceeded all expectations in just his second year at the helm in Raleigh. The Wolfpack will finish in the top half of the ACC and are in great position to make the field if their success continues.

South Region

1 Duke vs 16 Lipscomb

8 Maryland vs 9 TCU

5 Houston vs 12 Ole Miss/Oregon

4 Ohio State vs 13 Old Dominion

3 Auburn vs 14 Drake

6 Mississippi State vs 11 San Francisco

7 Indiana vs 10 Belmont

2 Nevada vs 15 South Dakota State

TEAM TO WATCH: Houston (12-0)

Houston certainly looks like the team to beat in the American. It’s a program that’s made consistent, gradual, year-by-year improvements as of late and is now atop the conference after just five years as a member of the league. The Cougars boast non-conference wins over Oregon, LSU, Saint Louis, and Utah State. As the best team in the American, they’ve got a solid chance to finish the year with less than five losses and a top 16 overall seed.

West Region

1 Tennessee vs 16 Winthrop

8 Cincinnati vs 9 Seton Hall

5 Arizona State vs 12 Temple

4 North Carolina vs 13 New Mexico State

3 Florida State vs 14 Texas State

6 Buffalo vs 11 Minnesota

7 Nebraska vs 10 Boston College

2 Kansas vs 15 UC Irvine

TEAM TO WATCH: Arizona State (9-2)

The Sun Devils deserve all the attention here as the only ranked team in the Pac-12. They lost what should have been an easy one against Vanderbilt, only to follow it up with an upset victory over #1 Kansas, handing the Jayhawks their first loss of the year. Arizona State enters conference play with a resume that already features wins over Mississippi State and Kansas, two teams that will likely find themselves in the bracket come March. The rest of the Pac-12 will surely be gunning for the Sun Devils, but it’s a great position to be in nonetheless.

Last Four Byes

Minnesota

Arizona

San Francisco

LSU

Last Four In

Ole Miss

North Texas

Temple

Oregon

First Four Out

Saint Louis

Fresno State

Clemson

Colorado

Next Four Out

USF

Toledo

Notre Dame

Syracuse

Conference Breakdown

Big Ten: 10

ACC: 8

SEC: 6

Big 12: 6

Big East: 4

Pac-12: 3

American: 3

WCC: 2

C-USA: 2