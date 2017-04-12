Bracketology 12/4/17

By Jason Earle

PROJECTED CONFERENCE CHAMPIONS:

America East: Vermont (6-2)

AAC: Wichita State (6-1)

Atlantic 10: Rhode Island (5-2)

ACC: Duke (10-0)

Atlantic Sun: Florida Gulf Coast (6-3)

Big 12: Kansas (7-0)

Big East: Villanova (8-0)

Big Sky: Portland State (6-2)

Big South: UNC Asheville (5-3)

Big Ten: Michigan State (7-1)

Big West: UC Davis (5-2)

Colonial: Towson (8-1)

C-USA: Western Kentucky (6-2)

Horizon: Oakland (5-3)

Ivy: Pennsylvania (5-4)

MAAC: Iona (3-4)

MAC: Akron (3-2)

MEAC: North Carolina A&T (5-3)

Missouri Valley: Valparaiso (8-0)

Mountain West: Nevada (8-0)

Northeast: Wagner (5-1)

Ohio Valley: Belmont (5-1)

Pac-12: Arizona State (7-0)

Patriot: Navy (7-3)

SEC: Florida (5-1)

Southern: East Tennessee State (4-3)

Southland: Stephen F. Austin (7-1)

SWAC: Grambling (2-5)

Summit: South Dakota State (7-3)

Sun Belt: UT Arlington (7-1)

WCC: Gonzaga (7-1)

WAC: New Mexico State (6-1)

MATCHUPS:

South Region

1 Duke vs 16 North Carolina A&T/Grambling

8 Alabama vs 9 Saint Mary’s

5 Cincinnati vs 12 Akron

4 Minnesota vs 13 Vermont

3 Wichita State vs 14 Portland State

6 UCLA vs 11 Georgia/Michigan

7 Creighton vs 10 Florida State

2 Kentucky vs 15 SF Austin

THE RUNDOWN:

Duke maintains the #1 spot after yet another solid week and is matched up against the winner of North Carolina A&T and Grambling, who is new to the field after upsetting Georgia Tech. Alabama falls after losing to UCF, and Saint Mary’s moves up one spot after a win over California. Cincinnati drops to #5 following their first loss of the season to Xavier, while Minnesota stays at the 4 line despite a loss to a top ten team in Miami. Wichita State gets bumped to #3 after Miami’s statement win as UCLA moves up with wins over weak non-conference opponents. Creighton’s second loss of the year drops the Jays to a 7-seed, while Florida State gets their first test of the year Monday night in Gainesville. The Wildcats, meanwhile, remain on the 2-line due to little movement at the top.

West Region

1 Kansas vs 16 UNC Asheville/South Dakota State

8 USC vs 9 Rhode Island

5 TCU vs 12 Western Kentucky

4 Xavier vs 13 Oakland

3 Virginia vs 14 East Tennessee State

6 Texas vs 11 Tennessee

7 Butler vs 10 Houston

2 Notre Dame vs 15 Florida Gulf Coast

THE RUNDOWN:

Kansas continues to roll through their non-conference schedule, and as the Trojans decline with two straight losses, Rhode Island turns on the jets with a win over Providence. Jamie Dixon’s TCU squad will have its toughest week of the year with games against SMU and Nevada and are set to take on Western Kentucky, who is new to the bracket representing the C-USA. Xavier moves back up to the 4-line after their marquee win over Cincinnati, while Kyle Guy continues to lead Virginia to an impressive start. Texas and Tennessee stay at 6 and 11, respectively, after fairly uneventful weeks. Butler matches up with 10th seeded Houston, who moves into the field after a 26-point drubbing of Arkansas. Notre Dame sticks at #2 with their only loss coming to a top seed in Michigan State.

Midwest Region

1 Michigan State vs 16 UC Davis

8 Louisville vs 9 SMU

5 Baylor vs 12 Valparaiso

4 Gonzaga vs 13 Murray State

3 North Carolina vs 14 New Mexico State

6 Seton Hall vs 11 Ohio State/Syracuse

7 Texas Tech vs 10 Virginia Tech

2 Miami vs 15 Iona

THE RUNDOWN:

Tom Izzo’s crew continues its hot start to the season with a big win in the B1G/ACC Challenge over Notre Dame. Louisville drops all the way to #8 after consecutive losses to Purdue and Seton Hall, while SMU re-enters the field at #9 with a solid victory over USC. Baylor drops to the 5-line after two straight losses, while Josh Perkins leads Gonzaga to a 7-1 start and a #4 seed. North Carolina stays at #3 as Seton Hall moves all the way up to the 6-line with a big win over Louisville. Texas Tech remains at 7, while Virginia Tech moves up to #10 with wins over Iowa and Ole Miss. Miami slides up to #2 following their big win over Minnesota.

East Region

1 Villanova vs 16 Wagner

8 Nevada vs 9 Oklahoma

5 Arizona vs 12 Navy

4 West Virginia vs 13 Towson

3 Texas A&M vs 14 UT Arlington

6 Purdue vs 11 Arkansas

7 Arizona State vs 10 Providence

2 Florida vs 15 Pennsylvania

THE RUNDOWN:

Jay Wright’s unbeaten Wildcats stay at #1, while Nevada moves up to #8 after an 8-0 start, and Oklahoma remains at the 9-line. Arizona barely stays at 5 after a near-fourth loss in an overtime bout with UNLV. West Virginia moves up to #4, while Texas A&M continues its unbeaten season to remain a 3 seed. Purdue moves up to the 6-line after four straight wins, including a 2-0 start to Big Ten play, as Arkansas drops to an 11 seed following a blowout loss to Houston. Arizona State proves to be one of the Pac-12’s best teams this season, moving up to #7, as Providence drops to 10 with a loss to Rhode Island. Florida stays at #2 and seems to be a consistent top ten threat.

Last Four Byes:

Houston

Providence

Arkansas

Tennessee

Last Four In:

Georgia

Ohio State

Syracuse

Michigan

First Four Out:

NC State

Clemson

Utah

San Diego State

Next Four Out:

Temple

Mississippi State

Maryland

Northwestern

Conference Breakdown:

ACC: 9

Big 12: 7

SEC: 6

Big East: 6

Big Ten: 5

Pac-12: 4

American: 4

WCC: 2