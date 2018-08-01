Bracketology 1/8/18

By Jason Earle

PROJECTED CONFERENCE CHAMPIONS:

America East: Vermont (11-5)

AAC: Cincinnati (14-2)

Atlantic 10: Rhode Island (11-3)

ACC: Virginia (14-1)

Atlantic Sun: Florida Gulf Coast (10-8)

Big 12: West Virginia (14-1)

Big East: Villanova (14-1)

Big Sky: Montana (11-5)

Big South: Liberty (11-5)

Big Ten: Michigan State (15-2)

Big West: UCSB (12-4)

Colonial: William & Mary (11-4)

C-USA: Middle Tennessee (11-4)

Horizon: Wright State (12-5)

Ivy: Pennsylvania (10-5)

MAAC: Rider (10-6)

MAC: Buffalo (10-5)

MEAC: North Carolina A&T (7-8)

Missouri Valley: Missouri State (13-4)

Mountain West: Nevada (15-3)

Northeast: Robert Morris (10-7)

Ohio Valley: Murray State (12-3)

Pac-12: Arizona State (13-2)

Patriot: Navy (11-5)

SEC: Kentucky (12-3)

Southern: UNC Greensboro (11-4)

Southland: Stephen F. Austin (13-3)

SWAC: Jackson State (6-10)

Summit: South Dakota State (14-5)

Sun Belt: Louisiana (14-3)

WCC: Gonzaga (14-3)

WAC: New Mexico State (13-3)

MATCHUPS:

East Region

1 Villanova vs 16 Rider/Jackson State

8 Arkansas vs 9 Louisville

5 TCU vs 12 Buffalo

4 Florida State vs 13 Stephen F. Austin

3 Wichita State vs 14 Montana

6 Clemson vs 11 Rhode Island

7 Michigan vs 10 Nevada

2 Oklahoma vs 15 Pennsylvania

TEAM OF THE WEEK: Clemson (14-1)

Brad Brownell is now in his eighth season as head coach of the Tigers, and he’s only reached the NCAA Tournament once since his arrival at Clemson, but this team could be Brownell’s best ever. Clemson is now 3-0 in the ACC, sitting atop what many claim to be college basketball’s best conference, after wins over NC State, Boston College, and Louisville. That’s a pretty easy start to the conference slate, but Clemson also boasts quality non-conference victories over Ohio State and Florida. If it weren’t for a fluke loss to Temple back in mid-November, Clemson would be the only unbeaten team in college hoops. It’d be tough to leave a 20-win ACC team out of the NCAA Tournament bracket, and the Tigers already have 14 dubs on the season. Barring a total collapse, Clemson’s destined for its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2011.

West Region

1 West Virginia vs 16 Robert Morris/North Carolina A&T

8 Ohio State vs 9 Texas A&M

5 Kentucky vs 12 New Mexico State

4 Gonzaga vs 13 Vermont

3 Kansas vs 14 Wright State

6 Notre Dame vs 11 Maryland

7 Butler vs 10 Virginia Tech

2 Arizona State vs 15 Liberty

TEAM OF THE WEEK: West Virginia (14-1)

After the Mountaineers lost by 23 in their season opener against Texas A&M, it appeared as if it could be a long and difficult season for West Virginia. They proceeded to win their next fourteen games and now hold the #2 spot in the AP Rankings. It truly has been an incredible turnaround for West Virginia in a year when some are arguing the Big 12 to be college basketball’s best conference. Trae Young and Oklahoma were perhaps the league’s most pleasant surprise, and Jevon Carter and the Mountaineers took them down Saturday night. The Big 12 is certainly much improved from years past, but West Virginia looks to be up to the challenge.

South Region

1 Virginia vs 16 Missouri State

8 Florida vs 9 Texas

5 Arizona vs 12 Middle Tennessee

4 Miami vs 13 Murray State

3 Xavier vs 14 South Dakota State

6 Auburn vs 11 Marquette/Syracuse

7 Creighton vs 10 Mississippi State

2 Texas Tech vs 15 UCSB

TEAM OF THE WEEK: Virginia (14-1)

Tony Bennett’s group held the reigning national champions to just 49 points on Saturday, a very impressive performance from a program that has had one of the nation’s best defenses almost every season as of late. Many thought Virginia would struggle to maintain excellence in the post-Malcolm Brogdon era. Then, London Perrantes graduated a year later, and expectations decreased again. Nonetheless, the Cavaliers have arguably been the best team in the ACC this season, with just a 7-point road loss to #2 West Virginia in the L column. Talented sophomores Kyle Guy and Ty Jerome will look to continue Virginia’s winning ways despite a challenging ACC schedule.

Midwest Region

1 Michigan State vs 16 Louisiana

8 Baylor vs 9 Tennessee

5 North Carolina vs 12 Navy

4 Cincinnati vs 13 William & Mary

3 Purdue vs 14 UNC Greensboro

6 Seton Hall vs 11 NC State/Washington

7 Saint Mary’s vs 10 Minnesota

2 Duke vs 15 Florida Gulf Coast

TEAM OF THE WEEK: NC State (11-5)

It’s been an up and down year for the Wolfpack so far. Kevin Keatts is in his first year as head coach of NC State, and it’s clear they’re in the process of a slight rebuild, especially after losing star guard Dennis Smith Jr. However, that rebuild is going a lot better than many may have expected, as they took down Duke on Saturday night, preventing the Blue Devils from reaching the #1 spot in the latest poll. The Wolfpack now have wins over Arizona and Duke to go with losses against Northern Iowa and UNC Greensboro. It will be tough for NC State to find consistency throughout conference play, but they’ve now got a pair of quality wins that will go a long way if they find themselves on the bubble come March.

Last Four Byes:

Virginia Tech

Minnesota

Rhode Island

Maryland

Last Four In:

NC State

Marquette

Syracuse

Washington

First Four Out:

Oklahoma State

Houston

UCLA

LSU

Next Four Out:

Georgia

Kansas State

Missouri

Boston College

Conference Breakdown:

ACC: 10

Big 12: 7

SEC: 7

Big Ten: 6

Big East: 6

Pac-12: 4

American: 2

WCC: 2