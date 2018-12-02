Bracketology 2/12/18

By Jason Earle

PROJECTED CONFERENCE CHAMPIONS:

America East: Vermont (21-5)

AAC: Cincinnati (23-2)

Atlantic 10: Rhode Island (20-3)

ACC: Virginia (23-2)

Atlantic Sun: Florida Gulf Coast (20-8)

Big 12: Kansas (19-6)

Big East: Villanova (23-2)

Big Sky: Montana (20-5)

Big South: UNC Asheville (18-9)

Big Ten: Ohio State (22-5)

Big West: UCSB (19-5)

Colonial: Charleston (20-6)

C-USA: Middle Tennessee (20-5)

Horizon: Wright State (19-8)

Ivy: Pennsylvania (17-7)

MAAC: Rider (19-7)

MAC: Buffalo (18-7)

MEAC: Savannah State (13-13)

Missouri Valley: Loyola-Chicago (21-5)

Mountain West: Nevada (21-5)

Northeast: Wagner (18-7)

Ohio Valley: Belmont (20-7)

Pac-12: Arizona (20-6)

Patriot: Bucknell (18-9)

SEC: Auburn (22-3)

Southern: East Tennessee State (22-5)

Southland: Stephen F. Austin (20-5)

SWAC: Grambling (14-12)

Summit: South Dakota State (22-6)

Sun Belt: Louisiana (21-4)

WCC: Gonzaga (23-4)

WAC: New Mexico State (22-3)

MATCHUPS:

South Region

1 Virginia vs 16 Wagner/Grambling

8 Kentucky vs 9 TCU

5 West Virginia vs 12 Vermont

4 Saint Mary’s vs 13 Charleston

3 Ohio State vs 14 Florida Gulf Coast

6 Arizona State vs 11 Houston

7 Tennessee vs 10 Seton Hall

2 Texas Tech vs 15 UC Santa Barbara

TEAM OF THE WEEK: Texas Tech (22-4)

While Trae Young has earned all of America’s attention with his remarkable season thus far, there’s another Big 12 star that deserves some love, and his name is Keenan Evans. The senior has been outstanding as of late, coming off a recent 38-point performance against Texas on January’s final day. Someone had to come out of the jumble of teams in contention with Kansas for the Big 12 title, and the Red Raiders have risen to the occasion.

East Region

1 Villanova vs 16 Rider/Savannah State

8 Syracuse vs 9 Nevada

5 Wichita State vs 12 New Mexico State

4 Rhode Island vs 13 Stephen F. Austin

3 Gonzaga vs 14 Bucknell

6 Michigan vs 11 Butler

7 Kansas State vs 10 Texas A&M

2 Purdue vs 15 Buffalo

TEAM OF THE WEEK: Gonzaga (23-4)

The Zags avenged their lone WCC loss on Saturday with a road win over St. Mary’s. On paper, this team is far from Mark Few’s Final Four group from last season, but Gonzaga will be in the mix once again. Non-conference wins over Ohio State, Texas, Creighton, and Washington give them a major edge over their WCC foe when it comes to seeding, and it’s become tough to count out Mark Few in March.

West Region

1 Michigan State vs 16 UNC Asheville

8 Florida vs 9 NC State

5 Oklahoma vs 12 Middle Tennessee

4 North Carolina vs 13 Montana

3 Auburn vs 14 Belmont

6 Miami vs 11 Mississippi State/USC

7 Creighton vs 10 Alabama

2 Clemson vs 15 Wright State

TEAM OF THE WEEK: North Carolina (20-7)

The Tar Heels came out victorious in college basketball’s best rivalry, and they’ll have another crack at the Blue Devils on March 3rd. For now, however, UNC has bounced back strongly after dropping three in a row. In addition to the Duke win, they avenged a loss to NC State by defeating the Wolfpack on the road. There are still four games left in the regular season, but it seems the Heels may be getting hot at just the right time.

Midwest Region

1 Xavier vs 16 Pennsylvania

8 Louisville vs 9 Texas

5 Arizona vs 12 East Tennessee State

4 Kansas vs 13 Louisiana

3 Duke vs 14 Loyola-Chicago

6 Virginia Tech vs 11 Missouri/Oregon

7 Florida State vs 10 UCLA

2 Cincinnati vs 15 South Dakota State

TEAM OF THE WEEK: Virginia Tech (18-7)

How could it not go to the Hokies? VT took down Virginia in an in-state rivalry game that carried more weight this year as the Cavaliers were seemingly unbeatable. Nonetheless, Buzz Williams’ crew got the job done on the road for the Wahoos’ first loss since December 5th. Somehow, Virginia Tech isn’t getting enough love. They’ve got the same amount of losses as #14 North Carolina, with solid ACC wins over the Tar Heels and now Virginia. The Hokies certainly deserve a tournament appearance.

Last Four Byes:

Texas A&M

UCLA

Butler

Houston

Last Four In:

Missouri

Mississippi State

USC

Oregon

First Four Out:

Nebraska

Oklahoma State

Notre Dame

Baylor

Next Four Out:

Boston College

Providence

Old Dominion

Penn State

Conference Breakdown:

ACC: 10

SEC: 8

Big 12: 7

Pac-12: 5

Big East: 5

Big Ten: 4

American: 3

WCC: 2