Bracketology 2/26/18

By Jason Earle

PROJECTED CONFERENCE CHAMPIONS:

America East: Vermont (24-6)

AAC: Cincinnati (25-4)

Atlantic 10: Rhode Island (23-4)

ACC: Virginia (26-2)

Atlantic Sun: Florida Gulf Coast (21-10)

Big 12: Kansas (23-6)

Big East: Villanova (25-4)

Big Sky: Montana (21-7)

Big South: UNC Asheville (20-11)

Big Ten: Michigan State (28-3)

Big West: UCSB (21-7)

Colonial: Charleston (23-7)

C-USA: Middle Tennessee (23-5)

Horizon: Northern Kentucky (22-8)

Ivy: Pennsylvania (21-7)

MAAC: Rider (22-8)

MAC: Buffalo (21-8)

MEAC: North Carolina A&T (17-12)

Missouri Valley: Loyola-Chicago (25-5)

Mountain West: Nevada (25-5)

Northeast: Wagner (21-8)

Ohio Valley: Murray State (24-5)

Pac-12: Arizona (22-7)

Patriot: Bucknell (22-9)

SEC: Auburn (24-5)

Southern: UNC Greensboro (24-7)

Southland: Stephen F. Austin (23-6)

SWAC: Grambling (15-13)

Summit: South Dakota State (25-6)

Sun Belt: Louisiana (25-4)

WCC: Gonzaga (27-4)

WAC: New Mexico State (24-5)

MATCHUPS:

Midwest Region

1 Virginia vs 16 UNC Asheville/Grambling

8 Houston vs 9 USC

5 Texas Tech vs 12 Loyola-Chicago

4 Saint Mary’s vs 13 Stephen F. Austin

3 Cincinnati vs 14 Montana

6 Miami vs 11 Mississippi State

7 NC State vs 10 Florida

2 Purdue vs 15 Rider

TEAM OF THE WEEK: USC (21-9)

USC had a very rough start to the season that featured a three-game drought against Texas A&M, SMU, and Oklahoma before falling in an overtime bout with Princeton just three games later. Yes, Princeton. It looked as if the hype surrounding Andy Enfield’s squad entering November had been clearly unwarranted. Their non-conference slate wasn’t easy, but it certainly didn’t consist of any blue bloods. However, USC has shown clear progress over the course of the year, especially in Pac-12 play. They’re clearly the #2 team in the league and have nearly locked up a spot in the field.

West Region

1 Michigan State vs 16 Wagner/North Carolina A&T

8 Kentucky vs 9 Virginia Tech

5 Auburn vs 12 Louisiana

4 West Virginia vs 13 New Mexico State

3 Clemson vs 14 South Dakota State

6 Tennessee vs 11 Providence/Baylor

7 Oklahoma vs 10 Syracuse

2 Gonzaga vs 15 UNC Greensboro

TEAM OF THE WEEK: West Virginia (21-8)

After a stellar non-conference season highlighted by a win over current #1 Virginia, the Mountaineers faced a rude awakening to conference play. WVU lost five games in the month of January after previously rising all the way to #2 in the AP Poll. But any time you can pick up two Big 12 wins in one week, that’s a good week, and that’s just what West Virginia did. Yes, they came against two of the weaker teams in the conference in Baylor and Iowa State, but they all go to the win column. Bob Huggins’ group is a lock for the dance once again and should be seriously looked at as a dark horse contender.

South Region

1 Duke vs 16 Northern Kentucky

8 Seton Hall vs 9 Middle Tennessee

5 Michigan vs 12 Missouri

4 Rhode Island vs 13 Murray State

3 Wichita State vs 14 Bucknell

6 Creighton vs 11 Oregon/Alabama

7 Florida State vs 10 Arizona State

2 Kansas vs 15 Pennsylvania

TEAM OF THE WEEK: Middle Tennessee (23-5)

The Blue Raiders are certainly the favorite to come out of the C-USA and receive an automatic bid, but we all know that some crazy things can happen in conference championship week. And they’ve gotten Western Kentucky and Old Dominion right on their tail, pushing for that spot. The good news is Middle Tennessee is making a strong case for an at-large bid. They really don’t have any quality non-conference wins, but they did challenge Auburn, USC, and Miami, losing all three games by a combined 14 points. They’ll get Western Kentucky on Thursday in a crucial matchup that could seal a bid.

East Region

1 Villanova vs 16 UC Santa Barbara

8 TCU vs 9 Louisville

5 Arizona vs 12 Vermont

4 Ohio State vs 13 Charleston

3 North Carolina vs 14 Buffalo

6 Nevada vs 11 Arkansas

7 Kansas State vs 10 Butler

2 Xavier vs 15 Florida Gulf Coast

TEAM OF THE WEEK: Butler (19-10)

It was a huge week for the Bulldogs. They headed into it at 18-10, just cracking the cut line for the field of 68, but they’d be taking on Creighton, who they’d lost to previously in the season. Despite that, Butler got the job done. Kelon Martin led the way with 26 of Butler’s 93 in a marquee win for their tournament resume. Providence and Creighton both defeated Butler the first time around, but the committee will certainly consider the fact that Butler has now avenged each of those losses. Ultimately, Butler and Providence could be fighting for one spot in the field, so a 15-point win over the Friars was a must for Butler.

Last Four Byes:

Butler

Arkansas

Mississippi State

Missouri

Last Four In:

Providence

Oregon

Alabama

Baylor

First Four Out:

Texas A&M

Western Kentucky

St. Bonaventure

Texas

Next Four Out:

Nebraska

Boise State

UCLA

Notre Dame

Conference Breakdown:

ACC: 10

SEC: 8

Big 12: 7

Big East: 6

Pac-12: 4

Big Ten: 4

American: 3

WCC: 2