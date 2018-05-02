Bracketology 2/5/18

By Jason Earle

PROJECTED CONFERENCE CHAMPIONS:

America East: Vermont (19-5)

AAC: Cincinnati (21-2)

Atlantic 10: Rhode Island (19-3)

ACC: Virginia (22-1)

Atlantic Sun: Florida Gulf Coast (18-8)

Big 12: Kansas (18-5)

Big East: Villanova (22-1)

Big Sky: Montana (18-5)

Big South: UNC Asheville (16-9)

Big Ten: Purdue (23-2)

Big West: UCSB (18-5)

Colonial: Charleston (18-6)

C-USA: Middle Tennessee (18-5)

Horizon: Wright State (18-7)

Ivy: Pennsylvania (15-6)

MAAC: Rider (17-7)

MAC: Buffalo (17-6)

MEAC: North Carolina A&T (14-9)

Missouri Valley: Loyola-Chicago (19-5)

Mountain West: Nevada (20-4)

Northeast: Wagner (17-6)

Ohio Valley: Belmont (19-6)

Pac-12: Arizona (19-5)

Patriot: Bucknell (17-8)

SEC: Auburn (21-2)

Southern: East Tennessee State (21-4)

Southland: Stephen F. Austin (18-5)

SWAC: Arkansas-Pine Bluff (9-15)

Summit: South Dakota State (20-6)

Sun Belt: Louisiana (20-3)

WCC: Saint Mary’s (23-2)

WAC: New Mexico State (20-3)

MATCHUPS:

South Region

1 Virginia vs 16 Wagner/Arkansas-Pine-Bluff

8 Arizona State vs 9 Butler

5 Rhode Island vs 12 Middle Tennessee

4 Oklahoma vs 13 Bucknell

3 Kansas vs 14 Buffalo

6 North Carolina vs 11 Oklahoma State/Missouri

7 Kentucky vs 10 TCU

2 Duke vs 15 UCSB

TEAM OF THE WEEK: Missouri (15-8)

Two big time SEC wins by the same score of 69-60. It was a great week for the Tigers, who picked up a W over Alabama on the road before defeating Kentucky for the first time in school history. These are the wins that will separate Missouri from the rest of the mediocre SEC. Right now, it’s Auburn, Kentucky, Tennessee, and one huge bubble filled with average SEC squads. Missouri’s week gets them in the field for now and has them on the inside looking out. And just imagine if they had Michael Porter Jr!

East Region

1 Villanova vs 16 Rider/North Carolina A&T

8 Kansas State vs 9 Nevada

5 Miami vs 12 Louisiana

4 Gonzaga vs 13 Montana

3 Arizona vs 14 Charleston

6 Texas vs 11 Syracuse

7 Tennessee vs 10 Washington

2 Clemson vs 15 Florida Gulf Coast

TEAM OF THE WEEK: Washington (17-6)

Don’t sleep on the Huskies. They’ve quietly become a 17-6 team that’s 3rd in the Pac-12 conference. Oh, and they’ve got wins over Kansas, USC, Arizona State, and now Arizona. Washington is building a strong tournament resume in a generally weak year in the Pac-12. As long as they don’t collapse down the stretch, they should be a tournament team. A pair of ranked wins this week was a major step in the right direction.

West Region

1 Purdue vs 16 UNC Asheville

8 Creighton vs 9 Alabama

5 Wichita State vs 12 New Mexico State

4 Ohio State vs 13 Belmont

3 Auburn vs 14 Stephen F. Austin

6 Michigan vs 11 Houston

7 NC State vs 10 Florida

2 Xavier vs 15 Pennsylvania

TEAM OF THE WEEK: NC State (16-7)

Similar to Washington, no one seems to be talking enough about NC State. The Wolfpack are 16-7 in arguably America’s toughest league, where they sit in 4th place. And this is just Kevin Keatts’ first season at the helm. Their best wins are Arizona, North Carolina, Duke, and Clemson. You might not see a better set of four dubs in all of college basketball. NC State deserves some respect. After another week of success, the Wolfpack take a 7-seed in the West.

Midwest Region

1 Michigan State vs 16 Loyola-Chicago

8 Seton Hall vs 9 Virginia Tech

5 West Virginia vs 12 Vermont

4 Saint Mary’s vs 13 East Tennessee State

3 Texas Tech vs 14 Wright State

6 Florida State vs 11 Mississippi State/UCLA

7 Louisville vs 10 USC

2 Cincinnati vs 15 South Dakota State

TEAM OF THE WEEK: Cincinnati (21-2)

Not necessarily a great week for the Bearcats, but they didn’t lose, and they’re overdue for team of the week honors. Cincy rallied to their 14th straight victory on Saturday at Connecticut after taking down Houston on Wednesday. The Houston win is certainly more impressive, as the 17-5 Cougars are currently 2nd in the AAC and in the field as an 11 seed. Mick Cronin’s group is consistent. However, they’ve still got to play Landry Shamet and Wichita State twice before the postseason, where more question marks will arise. After all, they’ve played in just two ranked matchups this year, and lost in both (Xavier, Florida).

Last Four Byes:

Washington

USC

Syracuse

Houston

Last Four In:

Mississippi State

Oklahoma State

Missouri

UCLA

First Four Out:

Boise State

SMU

Providence

Texas A&M

Next Four Out:

Nebraska

Oregon

Old Dominion

Boston College

Conference Breakdown:

ACC: 10

Big 12: 8

SEC: 7

Pac-12: 5

Big East: 5

Big Ten: 4

American: 3

WCC: 2