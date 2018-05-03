Bracketology 3/5/18

By Jason Earle

PROJECTED CONFERENCE CHAMPIONS:

America East: Vermont (26-6)

AAC: Cincinnati (27-4)

Atlantic 10: Rhode Island (23-6)

ACC: Virginia (28-2)

*Atlantic Sun: Lipscomb (23-9)

Big 12: Kansas (24-7)

Big East: Villanova (27-4)

Big Sky: Montana (23-7)

*Big South: Radford (22-12)

*Big Ten: Michigan (28-7)

Big West: UCSB (22-8)

Colonial: Charleston (24-7)

C-USA: Middle Tennessee (24-6)

Horizon: Wright State (23-9)

Ivy: Pennsylvania (22-8)

MAAC: Iona (19-13)

MAC: Buffalo (23-8)

MEAC: Hampton (17-14)

*Missouri Valley: Loyola-Chicago (28-5)

Mountain West: Nevada (26-6)

Northeast: Wagner (23-8)

*Ohio Valley: Murray State (26-5)

Pac-12: Arizona (24-7)

Patriot: Bucknell (24-9)

SEC: Auburn (25-6)

Southern: UNC Greensboro (26-7)

Southland: Stephen F. Austin (25-6)

SWAC: Grambling (17-14)

Summit: South Dakota State (26-6)

Sun Belt: Louisiana (26-5)

WCC: Gonzaga (28-4)

WAC: New Mexico State (25-5)

*Denotes clinched conference championship and automatic NCAA Tournament bid

MATCHUPS:

South Region

1 Virginia vs 16 Iona/Grambling

8 Creighton vs 9 Arizona State

5 Texas Tech vs 12 Louisiana

4 North Carolina vs 13 Stephen F. Austin

3 Cincinnati vs 14 Montana

6 Rhode Island vs 11 Oregon

7 Virginia Tech vs 10 Missouri

2 Kansas vs 15 Lipscomb

TEAM OF THE WEEK: Lipscomb (23-9)

The Lipscomb Bisons are headed to the NCAA Tournament for the first time ever. The 2nd seed in the Atlantic Sun Tournament, the Bisons knocked off top-seeded Florida Gulf Coast in the championship game to punch a ticket to the dance and secure their 8th consecutive win. Junior guard Garrison Mathews averages over 22 PPG and would be the spark if Lipscomb were to make an improbable Cinderella run.

East Region

1 Villanova vs 16 Wagner/Hampton

8 NC State vs 9 Middle Tennessee

5 Miami vs 12 Loyola-Chicago

4 Ohio State vs 13 New Mexico State

3 Wichita State vs 14 South Dakota State

6 Nevada vs 11 Butler/UCLA

7 Kentucky vs 10 USC

2 Gonzaga vs 15 UNC Greensboro

TEAM OF THE WEEK: Loyola-Chicago (28-5)

Speaking of unfamiliar faces, the Ramblers of Loyola-Chicago are going dancing for the first time in 33 years after clinching the Missouri Valley Championship, as expected. Consider that this is Wichita State’s first season in the American Athletic Conference since switching from the MVC, a change that certainly opened the door for Loyola-Chicago. In addition to the conference title, a highlight of the Ramblers year came on December 6th when they marched into Gainesville and knocked off then-#5 Florida. Loyola-Chicago will be a justified upset pick, likely in a 5-12 or 6-11 game.

Midwest Region

1 Xavier vs 16 Radford

8 Florida vs 9 Kansas State

5 Auburn vs 12 Providence

4 Saint Mary’s vs 13 Murray State

3 Arizona vs 14 Bucknell

6 Houston vs 11 Baylor/Syracuse

7 Florida State vs 10 Texas A&M

2 Michigan vs 15 UC Santa Barbara

TEAM OF THE WEEK: Michigan (28-7)

There’s something about John Beilein in March. The Wolverines defeated Purdue on Sunday to win the Big Ten Tournament Championship for the second year in a row. What’s crazier is that last year they entered as the 8th seed, this year 5th. After merely solid regular seasons, Michigan knows how to turn it on for postseason competition. Once again, Michigan should be a popular pick in the dance. Their performance in the Big Ten Tournament moves them up three spots to the 2-line, where they could stay a week from now.

West Region

1 Michigan State vs 16 Wright State

8 Seton Hall vs 9 Oklahoma

5 Clemson vs 12 Vermont

4 West Virginia vs 13 Charleston

3 Purdue vs 14 Buffalo

6 Tennessee vs 11 Louisville

7 TCU vs 10 Arkansas

2 Duke vs 15 Pennsylvania

TEAM OF THE WEEK: Tennessee (23-7)

The Volunteers, riding a four-game win streak continue to prove that they’re a step ahead of Kentucky and Florida in the SEC. The two powerhouses of the league for as long as we can remember have been replaced, at least for this season, by Auburn and Tennessee. After being picked to finish 2nd to last in the conference in the preseason media poll, the Volunteers will enter the SEC Tournament as the #2 seed after a remarkable season that surpassed all expectations. After competing in the subpar SEC all season, it’ll be interesting to see how they stack up against the rest of the nation. I wouldn’t be comfortable advancing Tennessee past the round of 32.

Last Four Byes:

Arkansas

Louisville

Oregon

Providence

Last Four In:

Baylor

Butler

UCLA

Syracuse

First Four Out:

Texas

St. Bonaventure

Mississippi State

Alabama

Next Four Out:

Nebraska

Notre Dame

Penn State

Washington

Conference Breakdown:

ACC: 10

SEC: 7

Big 12: 7

Big East: 6

Pac-12: 5

Big Ten: 4

American: 3

WCC: 2